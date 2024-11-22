Technology Leader Burton M. Goldfield Joins Artius.Id's Board Of Strategic Advisors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Burton M. Goldfield has joined artius's Board of Strategic Advisors

Burton M. Goldfield, former President and CEO of TriNet Group, joins the Board of Strategic Advisors at artius.

- Burton M. GoldfieldAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- artius , the global leader in secure, self-managed identity and decentralized ID management, has appointed Burton M. Goldfield , former President and CEO of TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET), to its Board of Strategic Advisors.Bringing more than three decades of cutting-edge technology expertise to the business, Goldfield will provide high-level strategic advice to artius as it continues to scale its digital identity and cybersecurity offering to multinational corporations and small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).A renowned business executive, Goldfield most recently served as President and CEO of TriNet Group for 15 years, steering the company to become a premier provider of comprehensive human resources solutions to more than 22,000 SMB customers.Prior to TriNet, Goldfield held pivotal leadership roles at companies including Rational Software (RATL), Hyperion Solutions (HYSL), and IBM Corporation (IBM). He holds a bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering from Syracuse University and an MBA from Villanova University.Goldfield joins the Board of Strategic Advisors at a time when SMBs are facing increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats. His deep understanding of the SMB ecosystem will put artius in an unrivalled position to tap into accelerating demand for digital identity solutions among SMBs.Michael Marcotte , founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius, said: "This is a pivotal appointment for artius, and I'm thrilled to welcome Burton to our Board of Strategic Advisors. Our collaboration spans decades, including impactful initiatives on SlingTV, and is built on mutual trust and admiration.“As a steadfast advocate for SMBs and entrepreneurs, Burton has a profound understanding of the challenges companies face in safeguarding customer and employee data. His expertise will be invaluable as artius continues to deliver groundbreaking solutions to address these needs.”Burton Goldfield, Strategic Board Advisor at artius, added: "artius's advanced quantum encryption resilience and decentralized ID management solutions provide SMBs with the confidence needed to safeguard their customer and employee relationships."This transformative technology is akin to the advanced groundbreaking software tools created by Rational for the Department of Defense and Hyperion's breakthrough with Essbase using OLAP for analytics."SMBs are the driving force behind the U.S. economy, and it is vital that we continue to support their success. I'm eager to help bring this transformative technology to the organizations that need it most."###About Burton GoldfieldBurton M. Goldfield is a seasoned business executive with over 25 years of leadership experience. From 2008 to 2024, he served as President and CEO of TriNet, transforming it into the leading professional employer organization for small- and medium-sized businesses. Under Goldfield's leadership, TriNet successfully completed its IPO on the NYSE, grew its market capitalization to in excess of $6 billion, and expanded its service to more than 350,000 worksite employees.Goldfield began his career at Rational Software, where he spearheaded the company's domestic and international sales growth. Following Rational's acquisition by IBM for $2.1 billion, he transitioned to a worldwide leadership role. He later served as SVP at Hyperion Solutions. He was named 'Most Admired CEO' by the San Francisco Business Times and 'CEO of the Year' by CEO World Awards.Visit Burton Goldfield's profiles for more information:Wikipedia –LinkedIn –About Michael MarcotteMichael Marcotte is co-founder of US National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) and founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius. He joined EchoStar family of companies in 2006, where he served as Global CIO, Global CDO, and President (Hughes Cloud Services). NASDAQ-listed EchoStar is one of the world's largest satellite communications and Internet services companies, operating a fleet of geostationary communications satellites.Marcotte left EchoStar in 2014 to apply his expertise at a range of organizations across technology, venture capital, and government. His roles have included chairman of the NCC's Rapid Response Center Board, Board member of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), and senior advisor to several heads of state and US Senators. He is a two-time winner of the NASA Award for Engineering Excellence and United States Air Force Award of Engineering Excellence.Visit Michael Marcotte's profiles for more information:Wikipedia –The Marque –X –Instagram –LinkedIn –artius – pages/leadership/michael-marcotte

