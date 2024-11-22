Water Crisis In Panama: 4,000 Wells And Only 1,300 With Official Permits

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Preliminary data from the Groundwater Prospecting, Exploration and Evaluation Study led by the of the Environment (Miambiente) in conjunction with the Japanese consortium Nippon Koei and Nippon Koei LAC revealed a worrying picture: more than 4,000 well drillings registered in the country, of which only 1,300 have official permits and water concessions. This situation is evidence of unregulated exploitation of underground reserves, threatening the sustainability of the resource and national water security. The of the Environment, Juan Carlos Navarro, stressed the urgency of taking concrete measures, because“this study is a step forward for the country, as it will provide us with the scientific basis we need to make precise and responsible decisions about the use of groundwater.” He stressed that these preliminary findings warn us of the need to act responsibly and quickly. Without timely measures, we could put our underground water reserves at risk.” The study, with an investment of $1,404,000.00 financed by the entity's Water, Protected Areas and Wildlife Trust, has a duration of 18 months. Its objective is to analyze and regulate the use of aquifers in three strategic regions:



Western Pacific (Chiriqui)

Central Pacific 1 (Coclé) Central Pacific 2 (Herrera and Los Santos)

These areas were selected because of their high demand for groundwater and their importance to agriculture and the economy.

Navarro highlighted the importance of aquifers for the country's sustainable development:

“In a nation with a growing population and ever-increasing demand for water, underground wells are essential for our communities. This study will help us understand the country's water capacity and manage it wisely.”

Nippon Koei President

Kevin Tynes

stressed the need to work together to protect this resource:

“Aquifers are essential for water stability and human life. Studies such as this, combined with committed institutional leadership, are vital tools for establishing agreements on the monitoring, use and comprehensive management of water.”

The preliminary report reflects that Panama faces significant challenges in ensuring the sustainability of its underground reserves. Without adequate regulations and comprehensive management of the resource, quality of life and economic development could be seriously affected.