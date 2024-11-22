NDA Will Form Govts In Maha & J'khand, Win Three Seats In K'taka Bypolls: Basavaraj Bommai

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi, Nov 23 (IANS) Former Chief Basavaraj Bommai has expressed confidence that the NDA will form in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, and win all three seats in the Karnataka bypolls.

Speaking to the in Hubballi on Friday, Bommai dismissed Congress' claims that the Exit would be reversed and they would win the elections.

He said, "Congress is forced to make these claims until the results are announced tomorrow."

"I am not basing my statements on Exit Polls but rather on the response from people on the ground. In Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the NDA will form the government. I am confident of this," he added.

The former Chief Minister said that the support witnessed during the campaign would translate into votes.

"Bharat Bommai (his son) will win by a huge margin from the Shiggaon Assembly seat in Karnataka. The BJP will win two seats, while the JD(S) will secure one seat. The NDA will emerge victorious in all three constituencies in the by-elections held in the state," he asserted.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara dismissed Bommai's statements, asserting that the Congress-led coalition would win all three by-election seats in Karnataka.

He said, "The results will surprise everyone. I was sent to Maharashtra as an observer, and I am confident that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising six political parties, will come to power. The INDIA bloc will emerge victorious."

Parameshwara criticised Exit Polls, saying they are not always accurate.

"Two Exit Polls have predicted a win for us, giving 162 seats to the MVA, while the opposition has 128 seats. Exit Polls are subjective, and each party will interpret them in its favour," he added.

"Based on discussions with community members and party workers at the grassroots level, the ground reality shows that people are fed up with the corrupt current (BJP) government. They are ready to vote for the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra," Parameshwara concluded.