CRB's 11Th Summit Concludes With Rich Discussions On India's Sustainability Future

New Delhi, Nov 22 (KNN) The Centre for Responsible Business (CRB) has successfully concluded its 11th annual India and Sustainability Standards Summit, drawing over 1,200 participants to the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi from November 13-15, 2024.

The three-day featured more than 135 speakers across 26 sessions, with support from over 60 partner organizations.

The summit commenced with four high-level plenary sessions addressing India's expanding role in global sustainability initiatives.

Key discussions centred on human resources, educational interventions, green entrepreneurship, and strategic planning for sustainable development in India.

The conference also emphasised the significance of collaborative efforts in addressing biodiversity conservation, climate resilience, gender equity, and water security challenges.

Corporate responsibility emerged as a central theme, with industry leaders examining the integration of sustainability frameworks into business strategies.

Discussions highlighted the transition from mere compliance to long-term sustainability commitments, while emphasizing the role of public-private partnerships and strategic collaborations in scaling environmental initiatives.

Notable focus areas included decarbonisation strategies for SMEs, regenerative agriculture practices, circular economy implementation, sustainable palm oil production, and business human rights.

The summit also addressed youth empowerment in the North Eastern Region and the importance of nature-based solutions. Experts stressed the need for inclusive policies and capacity-building programs to support MSMEs and grassroots communities.

According to Rijit Sengupta, Chief Executive Officer, CRB, the summit successfully brought together diverse stakeholders, including policymakers, academics, civil society leaders, and community representatives, to discuss India's sustainability trajectory within the global context.

The event concluded by emphasising the importance of aligning global frameworks with local initiatives to create scalable environmental impact.

