Qatar Weather: Cloudy With Chance Of Light Rain In Some Areas Tomorrow

Doha, Qatar: There is a chance of light rain in southern Qatar tomorrow, November 23, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

QMD forecast suggests that Saturday weather will be characterized by hazy conditions and scattered clouds "to cloudy with a chance of light rain at Southern areas later."

The mercury level is expected to drop to 17°C, 18°C, and 19°C in Abu Samra, Messaid, and Dukhan respectively.

In Doha, the temperatures are expected to range between 24°C and 30°C tomorrow.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at 06 to 16 knots, gusting to 26 knots at places at times. Offshore, wind direction will also blow from northwesterly with speeds ranging from 15 to 22 knots, gusting to 30 knots at times.

The sea state inshore will be between 3 and 5 feet. Offshore will be 4 to 7 feet, rising to 10 feet at times, with warning of expected strong wind and high sea.

Today, Abu Samra area recorded the lowest temperature at 15°C.

-p src="/get/maximage/20241122_1732303797-682.jpg?1732303797" />