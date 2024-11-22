India And Australia Strengthen Defence Ties With New Air-To-Air Refuelling Agreement

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 22 (KNN) In a significant step towards bolstering defence cooperation, India and Australia have formalized a new arrangement that will allow for air-to-air refuelling between their armed forces.

Announced on Thursday during bilateral talks between Australian Defence Pat Conroy and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the agreement promises to enhance interoperability between the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and the Indian military.

Under the new deal, the RAAF's KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker will be able to refuel Indian aircraft operating near Australian airspace, boosting the Indian Air Force's operational reach.

However, it remains uncertain whether Australian aircraft will receive similar support when operating in the eastern Indian Ocean, an area increasingly under India's sphere of influence.

This agreement marks a pivotal development in the growing defence relationship between the two nations, which has already seen joint military exercises such as Exercise Malabar and cooperation in counter-submarine patrols aimed at deterring China's naval presence in the Indian Ocean.

The new refuelling capability is expected to extend India's strategic reach, particularly for its P-8I Poseidon surveillance aircraft, which regularly trains alongside the RAAF.

“India is a top-tier security partner for Australia,” said Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Reynolds, Deputy Chief of the RAAF, who signed the arrangement in New Delhi.

He emphasised that this enhanced cooperation would strengthen stability in the Indo-Pacific region, a priority for both countries. The ability to refuel Indian aircraft with the KC-30A marks the beginning of expanded operational opportunities in the region.

Minister Singh highlighted the shared interests that underpin the India-Australia partnership, particularly in ensuring the security of the Indian Ocean.

Both nations have underscored the potential for further collaboration, especially in niche areas of defence technology, as they continue to deepen ties under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

(KNN Bureau)