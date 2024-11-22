Sweden To Finance Production Of Ukrainian Long-Range Drones Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sweden will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones under the Danish model.

Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov announced this on following his meeting with Swedish counterpart Pål Jonson during a working visit to Sweden, Ukrinform reports.

According to Umerov, this initiative marks "another step toward strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, demonstrating the trust our partners place in our military-industrial potential."

The defense ministers also discussed plans for financing aid to Ukraine in 2025. Umerov emphasized that both nations are working to ensure this support grows and aligns with the real needs of Ukrainian defenders.

"A separate focus is equipping our brigades. We are finalizing agreements with our Nordic partners," the minister noted.

Umerov expressed gratitude to Sweden for its unwavering support, which helps move closer to shared victory.

As reported earlier, Sweden's government has pledged 720 million SEK (63 million EUR) in military aid to Ukraine as part of previous support packages.