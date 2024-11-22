Qatari Society For Family And Community Medicine Scientific Conference Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The first scientific of the Qatari Society for Family and Community began today and will conclude tomorrow, Saturday.



The conference brings together more than 600 healthcare professionals to discuss the best and latest practices in family and community medicine. It also highlights the latest advancements and challenges faced in this field.



The event features the participation of over 40 experts from Qatar and abroad, enriching discussions and sharing insights with healthcare workers in Qatar and the region.



On the sidelines of the conference, there is an exhibition showcasing the latest scientific advancements in family and community medicine by sponsors and supporting organizations. Additionally, there is another exhibition featuring over 40 research abstracts focusing on studies and solutions to the challenges commonly faced in the family and community medicine sector.



Chairperson of the Qatari Society for Family and Community Medicine Dr. Samia Al Abdullah said that the conference aims to stimulate innovation and explore best practices in the field through the integration of artificial intelligence, precision medicine, and advanced technologies to revolutionize care and improve patient outcomes.



She added that participants aim to foster a culture of patient safety and ethical decision-making among family and community medicine providers, emphasizing emotional intelligence and psychological safety in the workplace. She also highlighted the importance of research and its opportunities for advancing family and community medicine by focusing on significant studies and encouraging evidence-based guidelines.



Dr. Al Abdullah expressed pride in the society's contribution to showcasing a large number of distinguished Qatari professionals who enrich the discussions and share their experiences and recommendations. Over 100 Qatari doctors specializing in family and community medicine from various sectors in the country have registered for the conference.



Dr. Amal Al Ali, Chair of the Scientific Committee, stated that the speakers would provide updates on managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and chronic pain, with a focus on family medicine practices and reviews.



She noted that the conference offers hands-on training and clinical workshops in essential diagnostic skills, including ECG interpretation, clinical advice in family and community medicine, the impact of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) on diabetes care, and medical ethics.



Among the panel discussions, practitioners will be equipped with tools to identify, assess, and treat anxiety disorders, depression, and sleep disorders, enhancing mental health care in family and community medicine.



She also highlighted a competition for the best research abstracts presented at the research exhibition, which includes over 40 scientific studies submitted by numerous healthcare professionals across various specialties, focusing on advancements in family and community medicine.



It is worth noting that the Qatari Society for Family and Community Medicine is a non-profit professional organization under the umbrella of the Qatar Medical Association. Its primary goal is to enhance the scientific and practical skills of doctors while promoting community engagement to increase public awareness.