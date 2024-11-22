WHO Keeps Mpox At Highest Alert Level

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Geneva: The World Organization said on Friday it had decided to keep the alert for the mpox epidemic at its highest level, as the numbers of cases and countries affected rises.



"The decision was based on the rising number and continuing geographic spread of cases, operational challenges in the field, and the need to mount and sustain a cohesive response across countries and partners," it said in a statement.



