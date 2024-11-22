Vision 2047 Aimed At Swarna Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu 

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Nov 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday unveiled his vision of Swarna Andhra Pradesh by 2047.

He made a presentation in the state Assembly on his vision aimed at transforming the state into Swarna (golden) Andhra Pradesh.

The vision focuses on Wealth, and Happiness (WHH).

Chandrababu Naidu said that based on consultations with officials, pioneers and people, the government has developed“Padi Sutralu” or 10 guiding principles to drive the vision forward. They are Zero poverty, employment, skilling & HRD, water security, farmer empowerment with Agri-tech, global best logistics, Energy & fuel cost optimisation, product perfection, Swachh Andhra and deep tech for impact.

"The Padi Sutralu collectively reflects the aspirations of our people of Andhra Pradesh. The vision framework comprises four building blocks, 12 strategic themes, and 270+ initiatives, with villages as the cornerstone of development. We're committed to making Andhra Pradesh a wealthy, healthy and happy State!" Naidu posted on X.

The Chief Minister told the House that the main goal is poverty alleviation, inclusive growth and employment generation. Chandrababu Naidu felt the need for regular exercise in human resources development and skill training. Assuring the House that the investments in farming would be brought down considerably and at the same time increase the revenue of the farmers, the Chief Minister said that he would take the State forward as a team leader.

Regretting that the previous ruling dispensation had seriously blemished the brand image of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu felt that the rulers had committed umpteen blunders which no leader in history had committed till now. Investors do not come to the State if the ruling party leaders resort to rowdy politics, the Chief Minister remarked.

Expressing confidence that he will again come back to the Assembly for the fifth term as the Chief Minister, Chandrababu said that he entered politics to do something for the people but not to meet his selfish ends. By 2047, the nation will complete 100 years of Independence and keeping this in view Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a vision document for Viksit Bharat-2047.

Emphasising the need for all the MLAs too to draft a vision of their own for the development of their respective constituencies, Chandrababu Naidu said that if the MLAs serve the public, the people will sail with them. Pointing out that the country is the fifth largest economy in the world, he recalled the statement made by PM Modi that the country will be developed well only if the States move in the progressive path.

Chandrababu Naidu announced that two coastal economic zones will be established soon. He said there is a need to transform the State into a green energy and green hydrogen hub. He also felt that all the rural parts of the State should have basic amenities like roads, water and power supply.

With regard to the works in the capital region of Amaravati, the Chief Minister announced that the old tenders will be cancelled and fresh tenders will be called soon to begin the works by December 15.