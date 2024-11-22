Turkiye, Somalia Discuss Enhancing Military, Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Somali Defense Abdulkadir Mohamed Nour, who is visiting Turkiye, discussed enhancing relations between the two countries, especially in the military and security fields.



The two sides also discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries in all fields, in addition to regional and international developments and the efforts made towards them, as well as a number of issues of common interest.