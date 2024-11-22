Abu Dhabi T10: Buttler Wreaks Havoc Once Again As Deccan Gladiators Beat Ajman Bolts

(MENAFN- IANS) Abu Dhabi, Nov 22 (IANS) Deccan Gladiators' star Jos Buttler continued his roaring form on the second day of the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 as he smashed another quickfire half-century to help his side to a 20-run win over Ajmam Bolts at Zayed here on Friday.

The right-handed batter smashed six sixes and three fours in his unbeaten 60 off 22 balls. Marcus Stoinis also played a supporting knock of unbeaten 42 runs from 18 balls as the duo helped the Gladiators to a mammoth total of 137/3 in 10 overs.

In response, the Bolts were shackled early on by speedster Jack Gleeson who dismantled the top order. But Mohammad Nabi and James Neesham began the counter and started hammering boundaries to put pressure back on the Gladiators. But eventually, the target fell out of hands and Gladiators picked up their second win.

Team Abu Dhabi win

Team Abu Dhabi continued their scintillating form, getting two wins in two days, as they went past UP Nawabs to register a comfortable win.

Playing their first match of the season, the Nawabs found it hard to face the heat from speedster Mark Adair. The Irish bowler dismantled the top order, picking up four wickets for just 11 runs in his two overs as the hosts bowled out Nawabs for 51.

Kyle Mayers took the onus of the chase on himself, smashing an unbeaten 26 runs in 8 balls to close out the match as Team Abu Dhabi won the match by 8 wickets in just 4.2 overs.