Women In Cloud And SHEQONOMI Empower 1 Billion Women Globally Through AI, Film, Podcasting & Leadership

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) It will also play a pivotal role in transforming global leadership dynamics by ensuring that diverse voices, particularly from the bottom billion, are heard, respected, and shared widely.



Women in Cloud, a leading community-led economic development organization focused on empowering women in technology, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with SHEQONOMI, the world's first and only podcast committed to amplifying the voices of women and girls through GEN-AI on low-cost mobile devices and smartphones.



This strategic partnership is set to revolutionize the trajectory of women's empowerment on a global scale. By leveraging the combined strengths of Women in Cloud's extensive network and SHEQONOMI's innovative technology, this initiative aims to equip women worldwide with the necessary skills and opportunities to thrive in the AI economy. It will also play a pivotal role in transforming global leadership dynamics by ensuring that diverse voices, particularly from the bottom billion, are heard, respected, and shared widely. The collaboration is built on two powerful pillars:



2,500 AI Scholarships for Women valued at $11.11M USD: This initiative will offer scholarships to 2,500 women through participation in the #WICxSkillsReadyChallenge, leveraging Microsoft Applied Skills (with each individual scholarship valued at $4,500). This new verifiable credential validates specific real-world skill sets that address critical business problems and can be earned through interactive lab-based assessments and relevant project-based skills in weeks. These free scholarships will provide recipients with credentials in critical AI skills and tools, complemented by a year-long mentorship program for both emerging talent and tech industry veterans in an AI-centric economy.



ICONS Film Collection: A transformative initiative within this partnership is to curate a film collection focused on inspiring and educating women globally. This library will feature a selection of powerful films, including the Oscar-qualified documentary "ICONS," alongside other compelling narratives that highlight the challenges and triumphs of women in various fields. These films are more than just stories-they are blueprints for the future, equipping women with the insights and inspiration needed to thrive in an AI-driven economy.



Anu Bhardwaj, founder of SHEQONOMI and a recognized global leader in social entrepreneurship, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership:“SHEQONOMI was born out of a desire to amplify women's voices across the globe to marginalized, underserved, unrepresented and the underrepresented leveraging deep tech. Partnering with Women in Cloud allows us to take this mission further by equipping women with the skills and opportunities needed to lead in the AI economy to address opportunities that will be accessible, inclusive, and affordable to the bottom billion, with a focus on women and girls. Together, we are creating a future where women's voices are not just heard but are central to global progress and pivotal for accelerating global gender parity and reaching each and every U.N. SDG across all nations”



Chaitra Vedullapalli, co-founder and president of Women in Cloud, shared her vision for the partnership: "At Women in Cloud, we are committed to unlocking $1 billion in economic access for women entrepreneurs and technologists. Our collaboration with SHEQONOMI is a monumental step in that direction. By combining the power of AI, film, podcasting and leadership, we are empowering women to shape the future and contribute meaningfully to the global economy.”



This partnership between SHEQONOMI and Women in Cloud is not just about empowering women; it's about transforming the global economy by ensuring women are at the forefront of innovation, leadership, and storytelling. As these two organizations come together, they are creating a powerful movement that will impact generations to come.



About Women in Cloud

Women in Cloud is a community-led economic development organization dedicated to taking collective action to generate $1 billion in new net economic access for women entrepreneurs and professionals by 2030 through global partnerships with corporations, community leaders, and policymakers. All of which are united by the ESG and UN Sustainable Development Goals that are driven by job creation, diversity and inclusion, technology innovation, and sustainability, giving women a powerful platform to accelerate as industry leaders.



About SHEQONOMI

SHEQONOMI is the world's first and only multilingual, multi-platform suite of podcast listening apps built by women and powered by the voices of women globally targeting the bottom five billion on low-cost mobile devices featuring 5,000 podcasts in 65 languages in 175 countries globally on Android, KaiOS, and CloudPhones (where available) in addition to iOS.



For more information, please contact:

Sarah Parsons, Publicist, Women In Cloud | ...

Company :-Women In Cloud

User :- Press Release

Email :...

Url :-