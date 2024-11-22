J&K Assembly Elections Are Over-When Will Kashmir University Students Union Elections Happen?

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Ummar Jamal

Student forms an essential part of university life. It is important for honing leadership, advocacy, and engagement skills among students. Across the globe and nationally also, student unions have played a pivotal role in shaping leaders. Many of India's best leaders

are products of campus politics.

Prominent figures like Subhas Chandra Bose gained recognition as a dynamic student leader during his time at Presidency College, from which he was expelled for his role in a student strike. Jayaprakash Narayan, who later spearheaded the anti-Emergency movement, was actively involved in student activism during his college days in the United States and later in India. Leaders like Chandrashekhar, who became India's Prime Minister, also began as a fiery student leader during the JP Movement. Similarly, many contemporary Indian politicians, such as Arun Jaitley and Nitish Kumar, started their political journeys through student unions, particularly during the Emergency period of the 1970s. These leaders typify how student activism has often served as a springboard for significant roles in Indian politics.

Through participation in student politics, young minds learn to address injustices. It equips them to engage in societal dynamics, and uphold the rule of law. It trains students with practical experience in public speaking, representation, and community building, while instilling a deeper sense of responsibility.

However, at Kashmir University, students are bereft of such benisons of campus life. Students face a glaring void of an official student union. This absence not only stifles student voices but also curtails opportunities for meaningful participation in campus life.

Student politics in Kashmir, particularly at Kashmir University, has had a chequered past. The Kashmir University Students Union (KUSU), established in 2007 after significant efforts, was a critical platform for student engagement. However, in the wake of the 2008 unrest, the state tightened its grip on political activities, leading to the closure of KUSU's office in 2009 and its demolition in 2010.



Interestingly, in response to an RTI query in 2017, Kashmir University admitted that no formal ban or circular had ever been issued against KUSU. Yet, soon after, the administration released an order explicitly barring political and religious discussions on campus, cementing the unofficial ban on student union activities.

This ban has suppressed a vital platform for students to voice concerns and contribute to a vibrant campus culture. While student politics in Kashmir might historically have faced ups and downs, outright prohibition undermines the democratic values universities are meant to uphold.

Universities are not merely academic institutions; they are microcosms of society where students encounter diverse perspectives and ideas. Student politics offers a space for students to engage with these differences. These roles prepare students for future challenges. It instils values of negotiation, teamwork, and conflict resolution.

Dwight D. Eisenhower (the 34th

US President) once said,“Politics ought to be the part-time profession of every citizen who would protect the rights and privileges of free people and who would preserve what is good and fruitful in our national heritage”.

In functioning student unions, leaders take up critical issues that students face at the campus. By acting as a bridge between students and the administration, campus politics ensures that the voices of the student community are heard and acted upon. Without a union, students often feel disconnected, unable to voice grievances or seek redress effectively.

Campus politics is vital in addressing student issues, creating a platform for collective advocacy and problem-solving. For instance, in 2019, students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in India protested against a proposed fee hike, leading the administration to roll back several charges after intense negotiations. Similarly, in 2022, student representatives at Delhi University campaigned for better hostel facilities, prompting the university to allocate funds for renovations. These examples show how campus politics directly impacts the quality of student life by addressing pressing concerns like affordability and infrastructure.



Moreover, a vibrant democracy relies on informed citizens who value dialogue and dissent. Student unions nurture these qualities, offering a safe space for debate and discussion. Through campus politics, students learn to appreciate differing perspectives, engage respectfully with opposing views, and develop nuanced understandings of ideologies.

The lack of a student union at Kashmir University represents a missed opportunity to instill these values. Suppressing student voices risks creating apathy and disengagement. Encouraging student politics does not mean endorsing chaos; it means fostering a platform where students can express themselves responsibly and negotiate disagreements.

Many people often point to the disruptions caused by student politics, such as ideological clashes, law and order problems or confrontations with administration. While these concerns are valid, they do not warrant a blanket ban on student unions. Instead, they underscore the need for structured and constructive engagement.

Kashmir University can establish guidelines to ensure that student politics remains confined to purely student issues and doesn't drag in unrelated political issues unnecessarily. The university should turn student politics into a positive force, empowering students to contribute meaningfully to campus life.

Reinstating the Kashmir University Students Union would have far-reaching benefits. Beyond empowering students to actively participate in campus life, it would strengthen the region's democratic culture. A student union could become a model for responsible activism, demonstrating how young people can channel their energies toward constructive advocacy.

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has consistently championed elections as the bedrock of democracy, particularly since 2019 when assembly elections were delayed. He has argued passionately for the democratic rights of the people of J&K. Now that he is in office and assembly elections have been held, the same principles should apply to campus politics.

There is no justification for maintaining an unofficial ban on student unions at Kashmir University. The arguments that advocate for the importance of assembly elections are equally valid for student elections. It is time for Abdullah to direct university authorities to reinstate the Kashmir University Students Union.



The reinstatement of the Kashmir University Students Union is not merely a call for a student body-it is a call for a democratic, inclusive, and engaged campus environment. Student politics is integral to university life. It prepares young minds for leadership while fostering values of dialogue, diversity, and dissent.

Kashmir University has the opportunity to nurture these ideals by allowing students to organize and advocate within a democratic framework. By doing so, it can inspire a generation of leaders committed to creating a better society. Now is the time to reinstate KUSU and reimagine campus politics as a force for positive change.

The author is a columnist National President of J&K Students Association. He tweets at ummar_jamal and can be reached at [email protected]