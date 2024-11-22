Punjab To Set Up One More Centre To Train Youth For Police, Armed Forces

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 22 (IANS) To enable the state's youth to get employment in the police, armed and paramilitary forces, the Punjab on Friday said it has given consent to establish a new Centre for Training and Employment of Punjab Youth (C-PYTE) camp in the border district of Pathankot.

This decision was taken at an Executive Board meeting chaired by Aman Arora, Minister, Department of Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training.

At present, Punjab has 14 C-PYTE camps and a new camp will be established at Tango Shah village in Pathankot district and 5.5 acres of land has also been identified for it.

A total of 257,595 youth have been trained free of cost in these C-PYTE camps and 114,861 have been employed so far.

The Executive Board has also approved the introduction of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) certified security guard training into the syllabus of C-PYTE. This training will be imparted through a training partner and a tie-up will be done with PESCO for placement of C-PYTE qualified youth.

Highlighting another important decision taken in the meeting, Arora said formal coaching for personality development and soft skills will also be initiated in C-PYTE camps to enable fruitful employment of the youth.

This move will help in further developing integrity, confidence, discipline and focus in the youth, besides motivating them to be better citizens and fight the drug menace.

Principal Secretary (Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training) Jaspreet Talwar apprised the Cabinet minister that C-PYTE camps have been working to instill values, including discipline, social concern and nation-building in the youth, besides training them to find employment in the armed forces, police, paramilitary forces and other industries.

C-PYTE Director General Major General (Retd) Rambir Singh Mann said that these decisions will have a very positive impact on the training and subsequent employment of the youth of the state.