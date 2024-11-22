OCHA: 2024 Marks Deadliest Year For Humanitarian Workers In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The year 2024 has become the deadliest on record for humanitarian personnel driven by the war in Gaza, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"Humanitarian workers are being killed at an unprecedented rate, their courage and humanity being met with bullets and bombs," Undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher said in a statement issued from Geneva on Friday.

The UN relief chief stated that most of the humanitarian workers were staff members of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), adding that the war in Gaza is driving up the numbers with more than 320 humanitarian personnel killed since 7 October 2023, many were killed in the line of duty while providing humanitarian assistance.

Fletcher reported that 2023 also saw record fatalities compared to previous years, noting that "this grim milestone was reached with the recorded death of 281 aid workers across 33 countries surpassing previous records."

Fletcher also stated that most fatalities involve local staff working with non-governmental organizations, UN agencies, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

He warned about the death toll of last year with more than 33,000 civilian deaths recorded in 14 armed conflicts, a staggering 72 percent increase from 2022 and warned that "violence against humanitarian personnel is part of a broader trend of harm to civilians in conflict zones."

He said that threats to aid workers extend beyond Gaza with high levels of violence, kidnappings, injuries, harassment and arbitrary detention reported in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Sudan, Ukraine and Yemen among other countries.

Fletcher called on states and parties of conflict to protect humanitarians, uphold international law, prosecute those responsible and call time on this era of impunity.

He reported that humanitarian organizations continue to deliver vital assistance reaching nearly 144 million people in need last year, despite dangers. As of November 2024 they have supported more than 116 million people worldwide.

On 24 May 2024, the UN Security Council adopted resolution 2730 in response to the growing violence and threats against humanitarian workers. The resolution mandates the Secretary General to recommend measures to prevent and respond to such incidents, enhance accountability and improve protection for humanitarian personnel and assets. These recommendations will be presented at a Security Council meeting on 26 November. (end)

