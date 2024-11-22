(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) published a list on its official website of trading platforms that have not met its local registration requirements, mentioning UVKXE. UVKXE takes this matter seriously and wishes to clarify its credentials and compliance status to its users.

Global Compliance Credentials of UVKXE

UVKXE is committed to operating under and compliant principles, upholding a user-first core value. The has obtained several certifications from international authoritative regulatory bodies, including but not limited to:

U.S. MSB License

UVKXE has obtained the MSB license issued by the U.S. FinCEN. This certification represents the highest recognition by the U.S. government for financial service institutions, ensuring that UVKXE can legally conduct cryptocurrency-related business.

U.S. SEC License

As one of the few cryptocurrency trading platforms registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), UVKXE complies with securities and investment-related legal regulations, providing users with a safer and more transparent investment environment.

Background on the Malaysian Public List

The list published by the Securities Commission Malaysia mainly targets trading platforms that have not met local registration requirements, such as Binance and Bursa Malaysia, rather than denying the platform legality. UVKXE has obtained multiple authoritative licenses internationally, and its compliance is beyond doubt. UVKXE is in communication with relevant departments to understand local specific regulations and to advance the registration process, ensuring compliance with local market requirements.

Commitment to Legal Compliance and User-Centric Values

UVKXE will use this event as an opportunity to further enhance its global compliance framework, actively adapting to regulatory environments in various countries, and providing users with more professional and diversified financial services. We sincerely thank all users for their trust and support! UVKXE promises that no matter where it operates, the platform will always adhere to the core philosophy of“user-first”, moving together with global users towards a safer, more open, and transparent new era of the digital economy.

