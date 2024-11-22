UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU At Galaxy Macau A Thrilling Night Of Fights Set For Galaxy Arena On November 23 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

A press conference for UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO was held on November 21 afternoon at the Galaxy International Convention Center banquet hall. The main and co-main event athletes Petr Yan (second from the left), Deiveson Figueiredo (second from the right), Yan Xiaonan (first from the left) and Tabatha Ricci (first from the right) were in attendance to speak to media.

Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group mentioned that Galaxy Macau has actively supported, participated in, and organized various world's top sports events and activities in line with the Macao SAR Government's development strategy.



China's fan favorite Song Kenan meets "The King of Kung Fu" Muslim Salikhov in an exciting welterweight bout

"The Joker" Wang Cong looks to replicate her debut highlight-reel KO against Gabriella Fernandes at women's flyweight

A thrilling light heavyweight contenders bout sees No. 8 ranked Volkan Oezdemir face off against No. 10 ranked Carlos Ulberg ROAD TO UFC Season 1 signee Zhang Mingyang and UFC newcomer Ozzy Diaz clash at light heavyweight to open the main card with fireworks

Renowned Hong Kong, China renowned producer, director and actor Donnie Yen will be in attendance to support UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO on November 23.