Raghu Vamsi Group Invests Rs 300 Crore In Aerospace Facility At Shamshabad

Telangana, Nov 22 (KNN) Telangana's aerospace ambitions soared higher as IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art facility by the city-based Raghu Vamsi Group at the Shamshabad Aerospace Park.

Developed at an of Rs 300 crore, the facility is set to create 1,200 direct jobs within three years, further bolstering Telangana's position as a global aerospace and defense hub.

Spread across eight acres and covering 2,00,000 sq. ft., the facility will host manufacturing bays for 15 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) alongside dedicated spaces for research and development (R&D) and assembly.

The project aims to fulfill existing orders worth Rs 2,000 crore, cementing Telangana's reputation as a pivotal player in India's aerospace and defense manufacturing ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sridhar Babu commended the Raghu Vamsi Group for its significant contributions to the aerospace industry.

“This advanced facility symbolises Telangana's commitment to driving innovation and self-reliance in defence production. It will not only strengthen the aerospace supply chain but also generate skilled employment opportunities,” he remarked.

The Raghu Vamsi Group has earned its place as a critical supplier of components for global aerospace leaders such as Airbus, Boeing, GE Aerospace, and Rolls-Royce.

Notable Indian partners include DRDO, ISRO, HAL, and BDL. The company's components power iconic aircraft like the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 MAX.

To support its global reach, the company has forged partnerships with industry giants including ITP Aero (Spain), Rave Gears (USA), and Adani Defence. These collaborations enhance its capabilities in advanced manufacturing and engineering.

Minister Babu also highlighted the government's commitment to incentivizing industries in tier-two and tier-three towns through the new MSME policy, encouraging wider industrial growth across the state.

The Shamshabad facility is poised to elevate Telangana's stature as a preferred destination for aerospace innovation, underscoring India's emergence as a global defence manufacturing powerhouse.

(KNN Bureau)