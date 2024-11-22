Oyster Bay Dental Office Offers Complimentary Teeth Whitening For New Invisalign Patients Through 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Precision Family in Oyster Bay announces a special offer: free teeth whitening for new Invisalign patients who begin by December 31, 2024.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Residents of Oyster Bay have an exciting opportunity to enhance their smiles this year. Precision Family Dental & Specialty is offering complimentary teeth whitening to new patients starting Invisalign treatment through the end of 2024.The initiative reflects the practice's commitment to boosting patient confidence and encouraging long-term oral health.Invisalign: A Modern Approach to OrthodonticsInvisalign has become a leading choice for those seeking to straighten their teeth discreetly. Using clear, removable aligners, the system eliminates the need for traditional braces, allowing patients to maintain their lifestyles while achieving a straighter smile.“Invisalign integrates seamlessly into daily routines,” says Dr. Jesse Hofer, DMD, of Precision Family Dental.“Our patients appreciate the comfort and convenience it provides, and they love the results after 12 to 18 months of treatment.”A Brighter Smile at No Extra CostAs part of the promotion, new Invisalign patients will receive a complimentary teeth whitening treatment . Dr. Hofer highlights this bonus as an additional way to help patients feel confident about their smiles.“Our goal is to make orthodontic treatment a positive and rewarding experience,” Dr. Hofer explains.“Offering teeth whitening is our way of thanking the Oyster Bay community and making the journey even more special.”About Precision Family Dental & SpecialtyLocated in the heart of Oyster Bay, Precision Family Dental & Specialty is dedicated to providing comprehensive, patient-centered care. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and state-of-the-art services, the practice is a trusted resource for residents seeking quality dental care.How to Take Advantage of the OfferResidents interested in the promotion are encouraged to book their consultation by December 31, 2024.Contact Information:Location: 123 South Street, Oyster Bay, NY 11771Phone: (516) 217-1680Online Booking: Precision Family DentalFor Oyster Bay residents looking to start their Invisalign journey, this limited-time offer is an excellent opportunity to achieve a straighter, brighter smile.

Dr Jesse Hofer

Precision Family Dental & Specialty

+1 516-217-1680

