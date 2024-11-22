Srinagar Experiences Coldest Night Of Season At Minus 1.2 Degrees Celsius
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Srinagar experienced the coldest night of the season so far as most parts of Kashmir reeled under sub-zero temperatures, officials said on Friday.
The city recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, a drop from the previous night's minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. The night temperature was 1.3 degrees Celsius, below the normal for this time of year.
Several areas in Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperatures for the third consecutive night, with the mercury staying below freezing point.
Qazigund registered a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam recorded the coldest temperature in the Valley at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.
The Gulmarg, a tourist destination famous for skiing, saw a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara shivered at a temperature of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius.
Kokernag, in South Kashmir, was the only weather station in the valley where the temperature remained above freezing, at 0.4 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Department has forecasted light rain or thunderstorms at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
Over the next two days, there are chances of light rain or snow, particularly in the higher reaches of Kashmir.
