UN Foundation's 2024 We The Peoples Awards Ceremony Honors Global Leaders

Rt. Hon. Dame Jacinda Ardern, former New Zealand Prime Minister, recognized as Champion for Global Change

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Foundation's We the Peoples Global Leadership Awards were announced today in New York City, recognizing seven extraordinary honorees who have achieved outsized impact on the world stage.



The 2024 honorees are: Rt. Hon. Dame Jacinda Ardern , former Prime of New Zealand; TIME , accepted by Jessica Sibley , Chief Executive Officer; Amanda Gorman , Poet and Activist; Angélique Kidjo , Grammy-Winner and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador; Louise Mabulo , Founder of the Cacao Project; and UN Emergency First Responders , accepted by team members from United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) and the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) .

"At this time of great consequence and change in our world, we gather to recognize exceptional leaders who in their communities and on the world stage have shown unique imagination, courage, and resolve," said Elizabeth Cousens, President and CEO of the UN Foundation . "These honorees show us that leadership takes many forms - from humanitarian service to community activism to art, journalism, and statecraft at the highest levels. They show that progress is most possible when we unite our strengths for common cause."



At the We the Peoples Awards, named for the powerful opening words of the UN Charter, this year's honorees earned accolades for their integrity, resilience, and grit, and for their unwavering commitment to building a safer, fairer, and better world.

Champion for Global Change

Rt. Hon. Dame Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand

In recognition of her trailblazing and empathetic leadership, commitment to championing the rights of women, combatting climate change, and fostering of unity and peace. Elizabeth Cousens, UN Foundation President and CEO, presented the marquee award.

Goal 17 Innovation in Partnership Award



TIME

In recognition of TIME's commitment to journalistic integrity for over a century, earning a reputation across the globe as a consistent and unflinching source of truth, debate, and critical thinking. Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon and UN Foundation Board Member, presented the award, which was accepted by Jessica Sibley, Chief Executive Officer of TIME.

Unite our Strength Award

Amanda Gorman, Poet and Activist

In recognition of her advocacy for education and equity, and her unparalleled ability to move people to change through the power of her words. Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, presented the inaugural award.

SDG Vanguard Awards



Angélique Kidjo, Grammy-Award-winning Singer-Songwriter, and International UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

In recognition of her defense of children's rights globally, her fearless and unwavering support of girls and young women across Africa, and her commitment to using her platform and voice for good. Inés Yábar, Lead of the UN Foundation's Next Generation Fellows program, presented the award.

Louise Mabulo, Founder of the Cacao Project

In recognition of her impactful advocacy and support for vulnerable communities affected by climate change in the Philippines and beyond through sustainable, resilient agricultural practices. Marc-André Blanchard, Executive Vice-President and Head of CDPQ Global and Global Head of Sustainability, CDPQ, and Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, United Nations Foundation, presented the award.

Each year, the UN Foundation has honored the compassion, courage, and determination of UN frontline workers with the UN Heroes Award . This year's honor went to UN Emergency First Responders.

In recognition of their brave and selfless work to save others when disasters strike, the UN Heroes Award was presented to team members from UN OCHA's United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) system and the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG). Baroness Valerie Amos, Master of University College, Oxford and UN Foundation Board Member, presented the award.



The 2024 We the Peoples Awards Ceremony was held at Gotham Hall in New York City. Photos, remarks, transcripts, and videos will be made available via the UN Foundation's press kit on a rolling basis following the event.

About The UN Foundation

For over 25 years, the UN Foundation has built novel innovations and partnerships to support the United Nations and help solve global problems at scale. As an independent charitable organization, the Foundation was created to work closely with the United Nations to address humanity's greatest challenges and drive global progress. Learn more at

