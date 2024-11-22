Qatar And Colombia: Distinguished Relations, Promising Partnerships In Various Fields

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrives in Republic of Colombia, the third stop of his Latin American tour that began in the Federative Republic of Brazil followed by the Republic of Costa Rica.

In the Colombian capital Bogota, H H the Amir will meet the President of the Republic of Colombia H E Gustavo Petro to discuss ways to enhance the relations between the two countries in various fields and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

H H the Amir's visit to the Republic of Colombia and the discussions that will take place during the visit are expected to strengthen the relations between the two countries and push them toward broader horizons of fruitful partnerships, which reflects H H the Amir's keenness to open new markets and opportunities for the Qatari economy, in line with the plans of the State of Qatar, its National Vision 2030, and its ambitious goals to build stronger and more resilient relations with various nations around the world.

The two countries enjoy distinguished relations, which are further reinforced by both sides' desire to develop and elevate them across all fields, particularly in political, economic, and investment domains. These relations are based on mutual interests and respect and are supported by numerous agreements signed between the two countries, as well as official reciprocal visits at various levels.

The Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani visited the Republic of Colombia in February 2013 as part of a tour that included Peru and Ecuador. This visit marked a pivotal moment in the development of cooperative relations between the two countries. During the visit, discussions were held on the bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them across various fields. A number of agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed, including an air services agreement, a memorandum of understanding in the field of sports, a memorandum of understanding between the Qatar Chamber and the Colombian Confederation of Chambers of Commerce, a memorandum of understanding in the field of mining, and a memorandum of understanding in the area of investment.

Additionally, the visit of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Republic of Colombia in July 2016, marked a new phase in Qatari-Colombian relations. During this visit, an official meeting was held chaired by H H the Amir and then-President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia, which focused on the bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields and ways to enhance them in line with the shared commitment to further development, especially in the areas of investment and energy. A number of regional and international issues were also reviewed during the session.

H H the Amir and H E President Juan Manuel Santos witnessed the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding at the Presidential Palace in Bogota, including the establishment of a political consultation mechanism between the two countries, an agreement to waive visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special, and official passports, a memorandum of understanding on legal and judicial cooperation, and a memorandum of understanding between the Qatar Investment Authority and ProColombia to enhance investment cooperation and exchange information on investment opportunities in various sectors.

As part of the ongoing meetings and communications between the leaderships of the two countries, H H the Amir met with President H E Gustavo Petro of Colombia last December during the COP 28 in Dubai. They discussed the bilateral relations and ways to develop them in various fields, as well as the issues on the Summit's agenda and both countries' efforts to combat climate change.

In October, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, received Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Luis Gilberto Murillo during his visit to Qatar where they reviewed the cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen it, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

To enhance political coordination between the two countries, the first round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Qatar and Colombia was held in the Colombian capital, Bogota, in October of last year. The Qatari side was chaired by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Colombian side was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Francisco J. Coy.

Also in October of last year, Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi met in Doha with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia H E Luis Gilberto Murillo. During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations and cooperation in the energy sector between Qatar and Colombia and discussed ways to develop them further. As part of the cooperation and consultations between the two countries in international forums and on global issues, representatives from the governments of Qatar, Colombia, and Finland in January 2022 emphasized the need for the swift implementation of the youth, peace, and security agenda worldwide. This was expressed in a high-level statement issued by the representatives of the three governments at the conclusion of the High-Level Global Conference on Youth-Inclusive Peace Process, which was held virtually from January 19 to 21, 2022.

High-Level Global Conference on Youth-Inclusive Peace Process was a joint initiative by the governments of Qatar, Finland, and Colombia. The conference was co-organized by the Office of the Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth and the Search for Common Ground, in partnership with the United Nations Department of Political and Peace building Affairs, UN Women, the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), Education Above All Foundation, and the United Network of Young Peace builders.

In June 2018, the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations and the Permanent Mission of Colombia at the United Nations hosted an event at the UN headquarters in New York to launch the book Hirstory: Celebrating Women Leaders in the United Nations, which was prepared by the Permanent Missions of Qatar and Colombia. Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani said that Qatars participation in the creation of this book is a recognition of the leadership role of women at the United Nations, and an opportunity to highlight significant achievements through a historical narrative in photographs.

Colombia is the third-largest economy in South America and one of the worlds largest producers of coffee and flowers. It is also rich in natural resources such as oil, coal, gold, and nickel, with oil accounting for approximately 45% of the countrys exports, making it a key pillar of Colombia's economy.

With its vast rainforests, extensive plains, towering mountains, and coastline stretching over 2,900km along two oceans, Colombia is one of the most biologically diverse countries on Earth.