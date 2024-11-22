Suresh Raina Heaps Praise On ‘Vijay 69’, Declares It As Anupam Kher’S ‘Best Work’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Former star cricketer Suresh Raina has heaped praise on recently released film“Vijay 69” and said that it is veteran star Anupam Kher's“best work”.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Suresh shared a poster of the movie and wrote:“Watched Vijay 69 now streaming on Netflix! Truly a gem of a film, I was overwhelmed with the emotion and the beautiful message of the which tells us to never give up on our dreams!”

“@AnupamPKher ji this is your best work. I seldom get teary eyed while watching films but this one hit my heart hard and brought back memories of how I fought back and did not give up on my dream of playing for my country and making India proud. I guess there is a Vijay Matthew in all of us...”

The former cricketer requested everyone to never give up on what they want.

“You can achieve it with will power.. thank you Anupam ji again for motivating us through your work in Vijay 69. I hope every Indian sees this film.”

“Vijay 69” is a quirky slice-of-life film where a man decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. It stars Anupam Kher in the lead role and is written and directed by Akshay Roy.

Ahead of its release on streaming giant Netflix, Anupam shared the details of the injury that he suffered on the sets of the film while portraying 69 year-old triathlete.

The actor told IANS that he suffered a serious injury to his shoulder but that didn't bog him down, as he continued to work despite the unbearable pain.

“It was a serious injury. I had a broken shoulder, delocated, it was thrown out of my socket. But then work has to go on, I think that's what training teaches you. When you're a drama school product, the show must go on, that's the first thing that they teach”.