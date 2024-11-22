عربي


Minister Of State Meets Ambassadors Of Egypt, Jordan

11/22/2024 2:18:14 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Ambassador of Egypt to Qatar H E Amr El Sherbiny (pictured) yesterday. The two sides discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries. The Minister of State for International Cooperation also met Ambassador of Jordan to Qatar H E Zaid Mufleh Al Lawzi yesterday. Discussion during the meeting dealt with the two countries' cooperation relations.

The Peninsula

