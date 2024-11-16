SECI Invites Bids For Domestic Solar PV Module Manufacturing And Supply

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 16 (KNN) The Solar Corporation of India Limited (SECI), a government-owned entity, has issued a tender inviting bids for the and of 400 megawatt peak (MWp) domestically produced solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.

This initiative aligns with the central government's push to bolster domestic manufacturing in the energy sector.

The tender, announced on November 14, encompasses not only the production of solar modules with cells but also their testing, packing, and transportation, ensuring a seamless process from manufacturing to delivery.

SECI's notice emphasises the need for compliance with domestic manufacturing standards, reflecting the government's commitment to "Make in India" and reducing reliance on imported solar components.

Interested bidders must submit their proposals online by December 12 at 2:00 PM, following which SECI will open the techno-commercial bids on the same day at 4:00 PM.

A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for November 20, offering prospective bidders an opportunity to clarify doubts and gain insights into the tendering process.

SECI serves as the central government's nodal agency for renewable energy auctions and has played a pivotal role in advancing India's renewable energy goals.

The latest tender comes at a crucial time as India seeks to ramp up its solar capacity to meet ambitious targets under its renewable energy roadmap.

By integrating testing, packing, and transportation within the tender, SECI aims to streamline the procurement process and enhance the efficiency of project implementation.

This move is expected to attract significant interest from domestic manufacturers, further stimulating India's solar manufacturing ecosystem.

The tender underscores India's broader objectives of energy security, job creation, and environmental sustainability. With the December deadline fast approaching, SECI's proactive measures, including the pre-bid meeting, are likely to ensure robust participation and the successful realisation of the project.

