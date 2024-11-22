Qatar, Saint Kitts And Nevis Transport Ministers Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Relations In Air Transportation
Date
11/22/2024 2:18:14 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Minister of transport H E sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani met with the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, International Transport, Employment and Labour, and Urban Development of Saint Kitts and Nevis H E Marsha Henderson, in the Ministry's offices yesterday. The two ministers discussed bilateral relations in the areas of transportation, mobility services, and civil aviation, and ways to enhance them, particularly in air transportation. Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, in charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), and Royston Griffin, Head of the Civil Aviation Division of Saint Kitts and Nevis were in attendance. Following the meeting, the minister attended the initialising of an air services agreement, and an open skies memorandum of understanding, thereby expanding the network of world destinations of the flag carrier airlines of the State of Qatar.
MENAFN22112024000063011010ID1108913742
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.