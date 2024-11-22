Qatar, Saint Kitts And Nevis Transport Ministers Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Relations In Air Transportation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of H E Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani met with the of Tourism, Civil Aviation, International Transport, Employment and Labour, and Urban Development of Saint Kitts and Nevis H E Marsha Henderson, in the Ministry's offices yesterday. The two ministers discussed bilateral relations in the areas of transportation, mobility services, and civil aviation, and ways to enhance them, particularly in air transportation. Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, in charge of managing the Qatar Civil Authority (QCAA), and Royston Griffin, Head of the Civil Aviation Division of Saint Kitts and Nevis were in attendance. Following the meeting, the minister attended the initialising of an air services agreement, and an open skies memorandum of understanding, thereby expanding the network of world destinations of the flag carrier airlines of the State of Qatar.