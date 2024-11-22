Senegal Ruling Party Wins Parliamentary Majority: Provisional Results

(MENAFN- IANS) Dakar, Nov 22 (IANS) Senegal's ruling Pastef party came out on top with 130 of the 165 parliamentary seats in legislative elections, according to the provisional results announced by the national vote counting commission.

Out of 7,371,891 registered voters, the number of valid votes cast was 3,623,633. The number of invalid ballots was 26,326, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the provisional results, the coalition led by former Senegalese president Macky Sall came second with 16 seats, that of former prime Amadou Ba with seven, and that of Dakar mayor Barthelemy Dias with three.

These figures will be final once proclaimed by the Constitutional Council, which may do so within five days if there are no objections, according to election officials.