Global Small Satellite Market Forecast To Reach 20.6% By 2028 With $13.97 Billion Billion Annual Growth

Small Satellite Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The small satellite market has grown exponentially, from $5.4 billion in 2023 to $6.6 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 22.0%. Growth is driven by cost-effective space missions, miniaturization advancements, rapid development cycles, and commercialization of space activities.

What Are the Forecasts in the Global Small Satellite Market Size for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The small satellite market is projected to experience exponential growth, reaching $13.97 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 20.6%. Factors include the growing demand for earth observation, communication constellations, and space exploration. Trends include the rise of CubeSats, software-defined satellites, and AI integration.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Small Satellite Market?

Growth in space exploration missions is driving the expansion of the small satellite sector. Government agencies globally are launching more space missions, with small satellites playing a key role in these endeavors.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Small Satellite Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Terran Orbital Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., GomSpace Group AB, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Ball Corporation, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Space Exploration Technologies Corp, Thales Alenia Space, Orbital ATK Inc.

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Small Satellite Market Size?

Major companies in the small satellite market are focusing on expanding manufacturing facilities to meet the growing demand for space-based services and support new technological developments.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Small Satellite Market?

1) By Type: Minisatellite, Microsatellite, Nanosatellite, Pico-Satellites, Femtosatellites

2) By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Middle Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)

3) By Component: Structures, Payload, Electric Power System, Solar Panel And Antenna Systems, Propulsion Systems, Other Components

4) By Application: Earth Observation And Remote Sensing, Satellite Communication, Science And Exploration, Mapping And Navigation, Space Observation, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Commercial, Academic, Government And Military, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Small Satellite Market

North America was the largest region in the small satellite market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the small satellite report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Small Satellite Market?

A small satellite is a satellite weighing less than 1,000 kg (2,204 pounds), developed by small, dedicated teams from concept to launch. They reduce weight further by using lighter materials and streamlined subsystems.

