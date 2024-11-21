Continuously Optimize User Experience, Baijiayun's Live And On-Demand Products Complete Autumn Upgrade

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baijiayun Group Ltd ("Baijiayun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTC ), a one-stop AI solution provider, recently announced it has completed autumn upgrade.

Driven by both technological development and demands, the and video service market has entered a period of intensive cultivation and development. Baijiayun recently announced that it has carried out an important upgrade to its live and on-demand products, aiming to enhance the quality of live and on-demand products and provide customers with more targeted services.

In terms of live broadcast products and services, Baijiayun has added multiple new functions. The newly added "My Invitation" and "Invitation Leaderboard" functions enable users watching the live broadcast to share the live broadcast link with one click and easily invite others to watch the live broadcast. The list of successfully invited users will be clearly displayed in the "My Invitation" area in the live broadcast room, enabling users to view their invitation results and sense of accomplishment of sharing.

The newly added "Chat Messages on the Wall" function in the live broadcast room brings a brand-new experience to classroom interaction. Teachers or teaching assistants in the group classroom live broadcast room can easily set the wonderful remarks of students as "on the wall" for display, and the on-wall operation can be completed by double-clicking the message. This function not only enables teachers to highlight students' excellent viewpoints in real time but also makes the students whose remarks are set on the wall feel valued and encouraged, and at the same time greatly enhances the interactivity and participation of the classroom. Through this function, students can participate more actively in classroom discussions and jointly create an active and efficient learning atmosphere.

In addition to the comprehensive optimization of live broadcast functions, Baijiayun has also carried out innovative upgrades in the on-demand video function. Among them, the addition of the on-demand intelligent translation function provides users with a more convenient and efficient learning experience.

Baijiayun's live and on-demand products have added an "Intelligent Translation" service. It not only automatically generates bilingual subtitles but also allows intelligent translation, secondary editing, and deletion of subtitle content for the automatically generated subtitles and custom uploaded subtitle files. On the viewing end, students can choose to display bilingual or single-language subtitles according to their own needs.

The intelligent translation function also provides educational institutions and teachers with a broader market and development space. Through translated subtitles, they can promote their course content to the global market and attract more students and fans. This not only helps to enhance their popularity and influence but also brings more business opportunities and benefits.

Baijiayun is a one-stop AI video solution provider with core expertise in SaaS/PaaS solutions. Baijiayun is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality video experiences across devices and localities and has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017.

on its industry-leading video-centric technologies, Baijiayun offers a wealth of video-centric technology solutions, including Video SaaS/PaaS, Video Cloud and Software, and Video AI and System Solutions. Baijiayun caters to the evolving communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit baijiayun.

