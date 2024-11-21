(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Brand's Latest Offering Is Among Top Three For Industry's Highly Coveted Honor

All-new compact sedan sets new standards for design, and roominess

K4 follows in the footsteps of Kia's NACTOY-winning EV9, EV6 and Telluride

Kia's commitment to deliver sporty sedans with premium features, advanced and elevated performance, the all-new Kia K4 has been named one of three finalists for the 2025 North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) AwardsTM.1

Announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show, this news follows back-to-back NACTOY wins over the past two years for the all-electric Kia EV6 and EV9 utility vehicles, respectively. And five years ago, the brand's popular Telluride SUV earned the same recognition as a NACTOY finalist before going on to win the prestigious award.

Kia K4 Sedan Named Finalist For 2025 North American Car Of The YearTM (NACTOY)

NACTOY jurors vote on finalists after spending months driving dozens of new vehicles throughout the year. To be eligible, vehicles must be all-new or substantially new. The NACTOY awards will take place on January 10, 2025 at the Detroit Auto Show with winners in the Car, Truck and Utility categories.

The K4 compact sedan delivers segment-above technology including up to 29 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS),2

a high level of refinement, and class-leading rear head room and leg room.3

The available turbocharged engine and standard multi-link rear suspension on the GT-Line model yield an engaging and spirited behind-the-wheel experience.

Exceeding expectations for connectivity and technology in its segment, the K4 brings standard wireless Apple CarPlay4 and Android Auto5 and an available multi-segment display cockpit with a combined nearly 30-inches of digital instrumentation.6 Available amenities such as Digital Key 2.0,7

Harman Kardon premium audio,8

and a wide sunroof help define the K4's premium character. The K4 is available in five trim levels: LX, LXS, EX, GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo.

