Whistleblower Nelson Amenya Celebrated As A Hero For Exposing The Secret Adani Deal For Kenya's Airport

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nelson Amenya, the whistleblower who exposed alleged secretive dealings between the Kenyan and Adani Group, has become a celebrated figure on social media. Amenya's revelations about the controversial plan to lease Kenya's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Adani Airport Holdings Limited sparked national outrage earlier this year. His actions not only halted a multi-billion-dollar deal but also reignited critical discussions on transparency, governance, and accountability.

Now, with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani facing and fraud charges in the United States over solar energy contracts, Amenya's warnings appear vindicated. He is being hailed as a hero for his courage and patriotism.

Praise pours in from Kenya and beyond

Kenyans on X (formerly Twitter) have flooded Amenya's account with messages of gratitude and admiration. Users have dubbed him an“unsung hero” for his courage in exposing the deal and ensuring that Kenya's strategic assets remain protected.

Users on the social media platform celebrated his efforts to protect Kenya's sovereignty and economic interests. Users also celebrated his courage, calling him a national hero. The cancellation of the $2 billion airport deal and other Adani -related contracts is being celebrated as a victory for citizen activism. Many users credited Amenya and social media platforms for exposing the alleged corruption and pressuring authorities to act.

One user tweeted,“Nelson Amenya deserves flowers! He singlehandedly saved JKIA from Adani and Ruto's secretive deal.” Another remarked,“This man did the work of multiple Kenyan agencies combined. He's a legend!”

A user noted:“This is a win for Kenya and a reminder of the power of ordinary citizens to demand accountability.”

Some users have suggested that Amenya's efforts deserve national honors, with one proposing renaming JKIA as“Nelson Amenya International Airport” in his honor. Another user humorously noted,“This man did the work of the EACC, DCI, NIS, Parliament, Cabinet, and Presidency single-handedly.”

Amenya responds to public support

Acknowledging the overwhelming support, Amenya tweeted: "I have woken up to an avalanche of DMs and tweets of love and support from Kenyans, Indians, and around the world! Thank you, fellow comrades! We must stand up and fight for our country and economic freedom! Viva!"

Despite his newfound fame, Amenya remains resolute in his mission for transparency, stating:"I'm sponsored by my patriotism. I don't need to get paid to fight for my country!"

Amenya also expressed gratitude, tweeting,“Thank you for the support from Kenyans, Indians, and global citizens! We must stand for our country and economic freedom!”

Amenya's global impact

The whistleblower's revelations resonate far beyond Kenya. Many Indian social media users also praised Amenya. Amenya responded to messages from India with gratitude, tweeting:“Thank you, brothers and sisters from India. The fight for justice knows no borders!”

The JKIA controversy

In July 2024, Amenya revealed secret negotiations between the Kenyan government and Adani Airport Holdings Limited. The deal sought to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Adani for 30 years. Key details included:

- A proposed $2 billion investment by Adani to add a second runway and upgrade the terminal.

- Allegations of non-transparent discussions, bypassing competitive bidding processes.

JKIA's beed for refurbishment, Adani's $1.85 billion proposal

According to a report in AFP on October 1, 2024, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), one of Africa's busiest hubs, faced critical infrastructure challenges, including frequent power outages and leaking roofs, underscoring the urgent need for refurbishment.

| LIC loses over ₹8,700 crore in 7 Adani stocks in a single day. Here's how

Adani Group proposed a $1.85 billion investment to upgrade the facility, but critics argued this amount undervalues the airport's strategic importance, as its revenues contribute 5% to Kenya's GDP. Concerns also arose over the lack of transparency in the deal, which was conducted in secrecy without inviting competitive bids.

| Adani Group stocks crash after US indicts Chairman, 7 others on bribery charges

Nelson Amenya's exposé of the arrangement sparked public outrage, leading to an airport staff strike and a parliamentary investigation. Finance Minister John Mbadi, newly appointed to the role a week before, revealed his surprise upon learning that the Kenyan Aviation Authority (KAA) had approved Adani's proposal in less than a day back in March. While the KAA has yet to address the secrecy allegations, it assured that the deal would undergo thorough technical, financial, and legal reviews to ensure due process.

| Mint Explainer: What is the US indictment of Gautam Adani all about? Kenya cancels $2 billion Adani Airport deal amid US fraud allegations

Kenyan President William Ruto canceled on November 21 a nearly $2 billion airport deal with Adani Group and a $736 million energy partnership after US' alleged fraud charges against chairman Gautam Adani over securing solar energy contracts. The deals involved upgrading JKIA and constructing power transmission lines, with the latter already suspended by a court in October.

The decision marks a victory for anti-corruption activist Amenya and reinforced the power of whistleblowing.