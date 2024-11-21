عربي


IVU AG Publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2024


11/21/2024 2:31:34 PM

IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2024
IVU continues growth trajectory in fiscal 2024. Revenue increased in the first nine month in comparison to the same period of the previous year by 14% to €86,006 thousand (2023: €75,711 thousand) and the gross profit also increased by 14% to €73,134 thousand (2023: €63,938 thousand). The operating profit (EBIT) is significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year at €3,955 thousand (2023: €3,081 thousand).

Please find the full report here .

