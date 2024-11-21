IVU AG Publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2024
Date
11/21/2024 2:31:34 PM
|
EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
IVU continues growth trajectory in fiscal 2024. Revenue increased in the first nine month in comparison to the same period of the previous year by 14% to €86,006 thousand (2023: €75,711 thousand) and the gross profit also increased by 14% to €73,134 thousand (2023: €63,938 thousand). The operating profit (EBIT) is significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year at €3,955 thousand (2023: €3,081 thousand).
IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2024
21.11.2024 / 12:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Please find the full report here .
21.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|
| Bundesallee 88
|
| 12161 Berlin
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 (0)30 85906-0
| Fax:
| +49 (0)30 85906-111
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE0007448508
| WKN:
| 744850
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 2035801
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN21112024004691010666ID1108912208
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.