EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2024

21.11.2024 / 12:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU continues growth trajectory in fiscal 2024. Revenue increased in the first nine month in comparison to the same period of the previous year by 14% to €86,006 thousand (2023: €75,711 thousand) and the gross also increased by 14% to €73,134 thousand (2023: €63,938 thousand). The operating profit (EBIT) is significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year at €3,955 thousand (2023: €3,081 thousand).



Please find the full report here .

21.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG Bundesallee 88 12161 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0 Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007448508 WKN: 744850 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2035801



End of News EQS News Service