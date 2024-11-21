Petra, Yarmouk University Ink Mou To Bolster Training Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Nov. 21 (Petra)-- The Jordan News Agency (Petra), and the Yarmouk University inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU), on Thursday, at the university to strengthen collaboration in training possibilities and scientific competency preparation.The memo was signed by Petra Director-General Fayrouz Mubaidin, and Musa Al-Rababa'a, the University Vice President for Academic Affairs.Mubaidin commended Yarmouk University's esteemed academic standing and the high caliber of graduates from the Faculty of Media, one of the top Arab academies that has produced and continues to produce successful and renowned media competencies that are used in a variety of Jordanian, Arab, and international media organizations today.She emphasized how eager the Agency is to keep working with Yarmouk University by educating students in the Faculty of Media and setting up seminars and specialized training programs in the area of field journalism.In turn, Al-Rababa'a emphasized that Yarmouk University is constantly looking to strengthen and expand its ties with top national institutions in a variety of fields, particularly in the media, given the significance of this crucial area of life given the world's rapid progress and the National Agency's role in disseminating objective, factual news that conveys Jordan's message to the rest of the world.According to him, the memo is a result of the University's strategic objective to improve field media abilities among College of Media students and to supply competent competencies that can deliver the national message with a high level of professionalism and credibility.The memo aims at providing the students through the Agency of training in journalism, publishing several journalistic works that satisfy the professional and distinguished requirements of the participating students during the training period, broadcasting university news and covering its activities, giving university media students access to the agency's archive services (news and photos), and making its general bulletin and photos freely available to the university.It also aims at providing ten opportunities for the Agency's cadres in training programs offered by the the Queen Rania Center for Jordanian Studies at the university in the following areas: English language, English conversation and translation, radio and television editing, photography, and communication skills.