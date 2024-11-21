Arcata House Partnership Granted $2.5 Million To Connect Humboldt County Families With Shelter And Critical Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

40 organizations across the U.S. receive a total of $110.5 million from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund to help end homelessness for families

- Dr. Darlene Spoor, Executive Director of Arcata House PartnershipARCATA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arcata House Partnership, a provider of and supportive services for people experiencing homelessness, today announced that it has received a $2.5 million grant from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez through the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund.This is the seventh year that the Day 1 Families Fund has awarded grants to organizations across the country that are leading the way to move the needle on family homelessness with the goal of ensuring that no child sleeps outside.“Thanks to this generous funding, we are able to expand our shelter and provide more families experiencing homelessness with the support they need to regain their footing,” said Dr. Darlene Spoor, Executive Director of Arcata House Partnership.“It's more than providing shelter; it's about offering hope and stability to ensure that these families have the opportunity to heal, rebuild and thrive.”Family homelessness in the U.S. rose dramatically from 2022 to 2023, and families now represent more than 28 percent of the country's homeless population, according to a 2024 report from the National Alliance to End Homelessness.With its one-time Day 1 Families Fund grant, Arcata House Partnership will work to reverse this national trend by serving families experiencing homelessness in Humboldt County. Specifically, Arcata House Partnership plans to use the funds to expand its family shelter programs for women and children experiencing homelessness.A group of national advisors who are leading experts on family homelessness and its solutions, including the intersection of homelessness and housing policy, child welfare, racial equity and service provision, identified the organizations selected for funding.“Programs like this make all the difference in our community-keeping parents and children together, safe and supported when they need it most. We are incredibly grateful for the support we've received and hopeful that, with continued investment, we can do even more to protect and empower our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Florence Carroll, Manager of Resource Development at Arcata House Partnership.Since 2018, the Day 1 Families Fund has awarded 248 grants totaling nearly $750 million to organizations serving families in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The grants are uniquely flexible and enable organizations to support families experiencing homelessness-including those who are unsheltered or staying in shelters-to regain safe, stable housing and achieve well-being.This year, the Fund issued a total of $110.5 million in grants to 40 organizations, and for the first time, nonprofits in Kansas and New Jersey are among the awardees. The other organizations receiving grants in California are: 3rd Street Youth Center and Clinic, Catholic Charities CYO of the Archdiocese of San Francisco, Homeward Bound of Marin, Hope Solutions, Jenesse Center, Inc. and My Sister's House. The full list of awardees is available at bezosdayonefund/day1familiesfund.About Arcata House PartnershipArcata House Partnership has provided permanent housing, emergency shelter, case management, outreach, and drop in services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Humboldt County since 1991. Our mission is to provide advocacy for and services to people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity with compassion, dignity and empowerment. We envision a community where everyone has access to safe and affordable housing.About the Bezos Day 1 Families FundLaunched in 2018, the Bezos Day One Fund made a $2 billion commitment to focus on making meaningful and lasting impacts in two areas: funding existing nonprofits that help families experiencing homelessness, and creating a network of new, nonprofit tier-one preschools in low-income communities. The Bezos Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to help families experiencing homelessness- including those who are unsheltered or staying in shelters-regain safe, stable housing and achieve well- being. The vision statement comes from the inspiring Mary's Place in Seattle: no child sleeps outside. For more information, visit .

