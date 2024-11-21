Missoni And The Ritz-Carlton Partner To Launch The Exclusive Missoni Resort Club In Bali

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Iconic Italian Design Meets the Elegance of The Ritz-Carlton on Bali's Stunning Beachfront

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Missoni unveils its latest Missoni Resort Club project in collaboration with The Ritz-Carlton, transforming the exclusive beachfront at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali into the iconic Missoni Resort Club. Through this collaboration the renowned Italian house brings its signature Resort Club aesthetic and motifs to The Ritz-Carlton's iconic beach resort in Nusa Dua, Bali, overlooking the Indian Ocean. This exclusive luxury hospitality partnership in Indonesia makes it an exclusive experience in the region.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali x Missoni

The collaboration blends Missoni Italian heritage celebrated for its colorful patterns, with the elegance of The Ritz-Carlton. The result is a juxtaposition that transforms The Ritz-Carlton, Bali beachfront into a vibrant yet sophisticated space. Missoni has personalized each detail of the beachfront experience - from umbrellas and sunbeds to common areas - drawing inspiration from the turquoise and emerald hues of Bali's natural landscape. Every décor element becomes a distinct piece which combines functionality and design. Guests can fully immerse themselves in the

Missoni Resort Club experience, enjoying branded items such as kites, yoga mats, and other beach accessories, available exclusively on property.

A Missoni pop-up store will be present within the resort and guests of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali will have exclusive access to a curated Missoni capsule collection of signature resort wear available only on property. A first drop, already available, debuts Missoni beachwear collection, showcasing archival fabrics and styles tailored exclusively for The Ritz-Carlton, complemented by custom beach textile accessories. The second drop will be available starting from June 2025 and will feature a bespoke pattern developed exclusively for this collaboration, offering ready-to-wear styles, bath wear, and accessories crafted from Missoni's signature raschel textile and paired with unique beachwear collection silhouettes. Each item is marked with a special tag displaying the Missoni and The Ritz-Carlton, Bali collaboration on custom textile print.

"This collaboration with Missoni exemplifies The Ritz-Carlton's commitment to innovation and creating unforgettable guest experiences," said Jamie Kerr, VP and Global Brand Leader of The Ritz-Carlton. "By blending Missoni's playful style with the timeless luxury of The Ritz-Carlton, we're offering our guests a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in an extraordinary world of design, crafting memories that linger long after they leave."

The project sets out to promote the style and iconic nature of the brand worldwide through the personalization of exclusive locations where it is possible to immerse oneself fully into Missoni lifestyle philosophy.



The Ritz-Carlton's Foray into Fashion

Following the success of The Ritz-Carlton's capsule collection with Late Checkout: A Ritz-Carlton Story, which merged refined elegance with the edge of modern streetwear, the Missoni beach resort takeover in Bali highlights the brand's versatility and commitment to innovative fashion partnerships. Missoni, known for its vibrant motifs and iconic Italian luxury, embodies a sophisticated yet bold aesthetic that complements The Ritz-Carlton's own legacy of elegance and refinement. Together, these collaborations highlight the brand's range, bringing together two distinctive expressions of luxury that resonate across diverse cultural landscapes. With a foothold in hospitality innovation, The Ritz-Carlton continues to surprise guests with unexpected partnerships that enhance their experiences and transform stays into unforgettable journeys, solidifying its place at the intersection of high fashion and luxury hospitality.

About Missoni

Missoni, renowned for its excellence in Italian fashion, was founded in 1953 by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni. A promoter of a vibrant and optimistic aesthetic, Missoni encompasses a wide range of products and projects, including ready-to-wear collections for women and men, sportswear, beachwear, textile accessories, and home furnishings. Art and craftsmanship are inseparably linked in the world of Missoni, where creativity and design are coupled with an undisputed commitment to research and artisanal experimentation, reaching its peak in the development and application of the most sophisticated techniques in the field of knitwear. The brand currently operates prestigious licenses with excellent partners in the fashion and design industry and has undertaken several real estate projects globally. In 2018, the brand entered into a partnership with the Italian Strategic Fund to enhance the visibility of its brand and the significant potential of the company.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC.

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations

to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand's legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at , for the latest company updates, visit href="" rel="nofollow" marriot

and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram . The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR ). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit

marriottbonvoy . The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company's social and environmental responsibility program.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

