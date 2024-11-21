YMCA Of Greater Brandywine Becomes First YMCA In Nation To Receive Medical Fitness Association Facility Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Representatives from the YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) and the Medical Association (MFA) attend the Medical Fitness Association in New Orleans, LA, where YGBW was recognized for being the first YMCA association in the nation to earn

YGBW's eight branches are the only certified facilities in the state of Pennsylvania

- Heather W. Wilson, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at YGBW

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The YMCA of Greater Brandywine makes history this month as the first YMCA Association in the nation to attain Medical Fitness Facility Certification by the Medical Fitness Association (MFA). This milestone is especially notable as the eight branches of YGBW are the only facilities in the state of Pennsylvania to hold this certification. The initiative was the brainchild of President & CEO, Bertram L. Lawson II, and well executed under the leadership of Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, Heather Worthy Wilson.

The MFA Facility Certification is recognized as a mark of excellence in the health and wellness industry, serving as the only certification offered to facilities in the medical fitness industry-an industry that serves over four million members worldwide. Certified facilities, including YGBW, provide members with professional expertise and high-quality programming to help them develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle and minimize the risk of illness and disease.

Improving the Health of Pennsylvanians

“Today is a proud day at the YMCA of Greater Brandywine,” shares President and CEO, Bertram L. Lawson II.“There's a reason why our branches are the only facilities in the state to have earned certification by the Medical Fitness Association. The standards are extremely high – and our team worked incredibly hard to earn this great honor.”

“Health is a universal need of all people,” he continues.“Earning this certification verifies YGBW's expertise in supporting our community from prevention to recovery and points in between.”

“As the incidence of chronic disease continues to rise, the need for medical fitness facilities to offer a high standard of programming for the communities they serve is more important than ever,” said David Flench, FACHE, FMFA, President and CEO of MFA.“Studies have shown that when people maintain an active lifestyle, especially in a safe environment, they reduce the risk of illness down the road. The YMCA of Greater Brandywine has taken an important step in providing this extraordinary level of care.”

Building the Future of Healthcare

MFA's Medical Fitness Facility Certification is based on internationally recognized standards and guidelines for Medical Fitness Facilities and involves an in-depth, on-site review of a facility's adherence to a set of prescribed standards and guidelines. Certified facilities are those that provide a high level of quality and safety in the programs and services, enabling them to become fully integrated into the local continuum of healthcare.

“We recognize that there are many providers that make up the healthcare continuum,” says Heather W. Wilson, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at YGBW.“Every provider has a role to play in support of public health – including the YMCA.”

“With MFA's Medical Fitness Facility Certification, we are demonstrating to physicians and the medical community that we are a trusted resource for patient referrals. This is a big step toward building a modern healthcare continuum that includes fitness and nutrition expertise from qualified providers. We look forward to strengthening our partnerships within the medical community to achieve public health goals.”

“We're taking a patient-centered approach,” adds Veronica L. Lopez, RN, VP of Health Strategies at YGBW.“Patients are overwhelmed with healthcare options and the fragmentation along the continuum. Most people understand that movement and nutrition can help prevent, fight and heal chronic disease. But it can be overwhelming and isolating identifying what specific steps to take and challenging to stay the course.”

“YGBW wants to be a partner in this process. Our team is educated, qualified and certified to help patients on their journey – and help physicians ensure a more 360-degree approach to healthcare. We can all grow stronger by working together.”

Wilson and Lopez represented team YGBW at the Medical Fitness Association conference in New Orleans, LA this week, where YGBW was recognized for achieving this great honor.



About YGBW's Medical Fitness Facility Certification

