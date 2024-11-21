Founder Of Xnito Discovers A Shocking Truth About Bike Helmet Safety In The U.S.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Like many during the lockdown, Benjamin purchased his first ebike. Thrilled by the experience of cruising down the near-empty sidewalk along San Francisco's Embarcadero and reaching speeds over 25 mph, he soon began to question whether his old bike helmet was adequate for safety. This curiosity led to a surprising discovery.

Continue Reading

eBike Helmets are 87% more protective Knowing NTA may save your Noggin

Helmet Types NTA-8776 CPSC ASTM DOT eBike eScooter

Post thi





What he uncovered was that

CPSC bike helmet standards only required helmets to protect riders at speeds up to 15 mph. This standard, established in the 1980s, was based on the understanding that cyclists rode on heavy steel-framed bikes and didn't reach high speeds. Today, street-legal ebikes can reach speeds up to 28 mph, yet many ebike riders continue to wear regular CPSC helmets. The only alternative at the time appeared to be DOT-style motorcycle helmets, but they were too heavy, uncomfortable, and obstructed visibility.

It was then he learned about a new safety standard introduced by the Dutch in 2016-NTA 8776. This standard, designed specifically for ebike helmets, provides protection for riders at speeds up to 28 mph (45 km/h), which coincidentally is the speed limit for Class 3 eVehicles in the U.S. After visiting several local bike shops and finding little awareness of the new standard, it became clear that there was a significant gap in the market in the U.S. due to a lack of awareness and slow reaction from U.S. helmet manufacturers.

Seizing the opportunity, Benjamin founded

Xnito , the first American company dedicated to creating ebike helmets with NTA 8776 certification. The venture quickly gained traction, and shortly after launching, the CEO of a well-established bike helmet company expressed interest in acquiring Xnito. That same summer, the company was invited to pitch on the 14th season of Shark Tank.

Today,

Xnito is the best-selling ebike helmet brand in America. Over the past two years, numerous riders have shared life-saving testimonials , which have been incredibly rewarding for the small but dedicated team behind Xnito. From the outset, their mission has been to educate American consumers about the critical differences between ebike helmets and traditional bike helmets.

To learn more about

ebike helmets, visit Xnito's NTA-8776 page .

To understand the difference between

NTA and CPSC, visit CycleZone's helmet standards guide.

PR Contact: Christi Scruggs,

[email protected]

SOURCE Xnito LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED