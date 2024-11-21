Full Body Scanners Market Size To Surpass USD 973.9 Million By 2032, Driven By Growing Security Demands SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The growing need for security solutions in sectors such as transportation, buildings, and public events is driving the demand for full-body scanners.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size & InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Full-body Scanners Market Size was valued at USD 351.23 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 973.9 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”Full-Body Scanners Market Growth Driven by Heightened Security Demands and Technological AdvancementsThe Full-Body Scanners Market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the rising global demand for enhanced security, particularly in high-traffic areas such as airports, transportation hubs, and government facilities. With an increasing number of terrorist threats and growing concerns over public safety, there is a pressing need for advanced detection technologies capable of swiftly identifying concealed weapons, explosives, and other hazards. Full-body scanners, which utilize cutting-edge imaging technologies like millimeter-wave scanners and backscatter X-ray machines, provide a non-invasive, highly efficient method of security screening. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of these systems is further bolstered by regulatory frameworks and government policies mandating their use in critical infrastructures such as airports and public events. As these technologies evolve and prove their effectiveness, the market for full-body scanners is expected to continue expanding, ensuring greater safety across various sectors.Get a Sample Report with Full TOC & Graphs @SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:-L3 Technologies-Smiths Group plc-Adani Systems Inc. Inc.-Rapiscan Systems Ltd.-Iscon Imaging Inc.-Nuctech Co. Ltd.-OT-Morpho-Brijot Imaging Systems Inc-Braun and Company LimitedFull-Body Scanners Market: Dominance of Hardware and Dual View Segments, with Fast-Growing Software and 3D OutputsBy ComponentThe Full-Body Scanners Market is witnessing significant growth, with the hardware segment currently dominating the market, holding around 72% of the total market share in 2023. This dominance is attributed to continuous advancements in scanning technologies such as X-ray machines and millimetre-wave scanners, which are widely adopted in airports, military bases, and critical infrastructures. These innovations enhance the efficiency and accuracy of detecting concealed threats, ensuring their ongoing demand.On the other hand, the software segment, though smaller in market share, is the fastest-growing segment within the market. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies is transforming software solutions that integrate with hardware, offering real-time analysis and improved threat detection. As both public and private sectors continue to invest in smarter, more efficient security technologies, the software segment is poised for significant expansion, complementing the hardware advancements and driving market growth.By OutputIn the Full-Body Scanners Market, the Dual View output segment maintains dominance, accounting for a consistent 33% market share from 2023 to 2032. This segment's stability is due to its ability to provide enhanced detection, making it a preferred choice for security screenings.The 3D output segment is experiencing the fastest growth, with its share rising over the forecast period. This growth is driven by advancements in imaging technologies, which offer more detailed and accurate scans, enhancing security levels, particularly in high-risk settings. As a result, 3D scanners are becoming increasingly sought after for superior threat detection.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By ComponentHardwareSoftwareBy OutputSingle ViewDual View3DBy End-Use SectorTransportCritical InfrastructureBy DetectionManualAutomaticBy TechnologyX-rayMillimeter WaveRegional Dynamics of the Full-Body Scanners Market: North America Leads, While Asia Pacific Shows Rapid GrowthIn 2023, North America emerged as the market leader for Full-Body Scanners, accounting for 32% of the global market share. This dominance is attributed to the high demand for advanced security solutions in government facilities, airports, and transportation hubs across the region, particularly in the U.S. Stringent security regulations and the increasing need for robust security measures ensure that North America will continue to maintain its lead through 2032. Major companies such as L3 Technologies and Smiths Detection are key players driving this growth by providing innovative scanning technologies.In contrast, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for the Full-Body Scanners Market. Countries like China and India are investing heavily in infrastructure development and enhanced security systems, fueled by rapid urbanization, expanding transportation networks, and rising concerns over public safety. As Asia Pacific continues to be a global hub for trade and tourism, the demand for security scanners, especially at airports and public events, is expected to surge. Key companies like Nuctech and ZKTechnology are increasingly expanding their presence in this dynamic market.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @Recent Development-In March 2023, Tek84 Inc. strengthened its position in the security technology sector by acquiring Integrated Defense and Security Solutions (IDSS) Corp., a company specializing in airport scanner technologies. This acquisition merges advanced X-ray scanning solutions aimed at countering various security threats, including contraband, human trafficking, and terrorism.\-In December 2022, Tek84 Inc. further expanded its influence in security technology by securing a contract with LaSalle County Jail to install a full-body X-ray scanner. This cutting-edge technology is designed to detect prohibited items carried by inmates, enhancing safety and security within the facility.Key Takeaways-Technological advancements in X-ray and millimeter-wave scanning technologies are enhancing security and accuracy in threat detection.-North America holds the largest market share, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development.-Major companies such as L3 Technologies, Smiths Detection, and Tek84 Inc. are key players in providing cutting-edge security solutions.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Full-body Scanners Market Segmentation, by ComponentChapter 8. Full-body Scanners Market Segmentation, by OutputChapter 9. Full-body Scanners Market Segmentation, by End-Use SectorChapter 10. Full-body Scanners Market Segmentation, by DetectionChapter 11. Full-body Scanners Market Segmentation, by TechnologyChapter 12. Regional AnalysisChapter 13. Company ProfilesChapter 14. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 15. ConclusionContinued...Purchase Single User PDF of Full-body Scanners Market Forecast Report @

