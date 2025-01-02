Poland, Ukraine celebrate halt of Russian gas exports

(MENAFN) Poland on Wednesday celebrated Ukraine’s decision to halt Russian exports via its territory, calling it a major geopolitical victory.



Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski took to social media, commenting, "Putin spent billions building Nordstream to bypass Ukraine and threaten Eastern Europe with gas supply cuts. Today, Ukraine cut off his ability to export gas directly to the EU." He further highlighted this as yet another victory following Finland and Sweden's NATO accession, which came in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.



The five-year agreement between Moscow and Kyiv regarding the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine expired on Wednesday, as Kyiv refused to extend the deal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remarked on X, "When Putin took over the Russian presidency more than 25 years ago, the annual gas transit through Ukraine to Europe was over 130 billion cubic meters. Now it is zero. This is one of Moscow's biggest defeats."



Ukraine’s Energy Minister, Herman Halushchenko, also labeled the termination of the agreement as a "historic event," marking a significant shift in the energy dynamics between Russia and Europe.

