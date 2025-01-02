Bus Rides In Karnataka To Get Expensive As Congress-Led Govt Hikes Fares By 15%

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The bus rides in Karnataka are going to get expensive in the Chief Siddaramaiah-led as the state Karnataka cabinet on 2 January decided to increase the government bus fares by 15 per cent, PTI quoted Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil as saying.



Citing the reason for the hike, Patil said the decision was taken in view of the substantial hike in operational costs such as increase in spending on prices and staff.



"The cabinet has decided to revise the bus fare of the four state corporations of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) by 15 per cent,” PTI quoted Patil as saying, adding the decision will come into effect from 5 January 2025.



Patil stated that the last time there was a hike state-owned transport corporations' bus fares took place on 10 January 2015 when the diesel prices were ₹60.90 per litre.

Justifying the hike, Patil said, "The daily diesel consumption was ₹9.16 crore 10 years ago by the four corporations, which has now increased to ₹13.21 crore. The expenditure on staff in these four corporations was ₹12.95 crore daily, which has increased to ₹18.36 crore daily. Hence the revision was necessary."

