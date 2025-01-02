Qatar Airways resumes operations in Abha, expanding eeach in Saudi Arabia with 140+ weekly flights

(MENAFN) Qatar Airways, recognized as the World’s Best Airline by Skytrax in 2024, has officially resumed its operations at Abha International Airport (AHB) on Thursday, 2 January 2025. This move is part of Qatar Airways' ongoing commitment to the Saudi market, bringing the total number of destinations it serves in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to 11.



The airline will operate two weekly flights to Abha, offering seamless connectivity through its extensive global network of over 170 destinations. The new service enhances Qatar Airways’ presence in Saudi Arabia, which now includes key cities such as Abha, AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, NEOM, Qassim, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu.



Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways' Group Chief Executive Officer, expressed: “We are delighted to resume flights to Abha, our 11th gateway in Saudi Arabia.



With over 140 weekly flights, we connect more than 36,000 passengers weekly between Saudi Arabia and Doha, underscoring our commitment to enhancing connectivity and strengthening the cultural and economic ties between our two nations.”

