Qatar's AI market hits USD567.1M in 2025, fueling economic growth

(MENAFN) The for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Qatar is projected to reach USD567.1 million (QR2.06 billion) by 2025, according to a report by Statista. This growth is driven by Qatar’s significant investments in advanced technologies and the country's strategic focus on adopting transformative digital innovations.



Technology experts highlight that businesses in Qatar are increasingly deploying AI-enhanced solutions that prioritize high standards of data integrity and security. This shift is part of the broader trend of AI enhancement across the region.



During a Microsoft AI Tour in December 2024, officials forecast that the AI market will contribute 2.3 percent to Qatar’s economic growth and generate USD5 billion (QR18.22 billion) in revenue by 2030. This aligns with Qatar’s ambition to become a global hub for AI innovation, creating new job opportunities and advancing technologies such as AI and the Internet of Things (IoT).



These efforts are central to Qatar’s Digital Agenda 2030, which aims to foster a robust digital economy through technological evolution, sustainability, and economic diversification.

MENAFN02012025000045016755ID1109049252