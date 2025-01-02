AI plays significant role in decision-making

(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence (AI) could play a crucial role in shaping users' decision-making processes by analyzing a combination of "intention, behavior, and psychological data," according to a recent study published on Monday.



Conducted by Cambridge University's Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence, the research delves into a new concept called the "intention economy." This emerging model aims to interpret and predict users' intentions based on their behavior and interactions.



The study, published in the Harvard Data Science Review, reveals that AI systems can gather extensive information about users, ranging from their travel plans, such as hotel bookings, to their political views and personal preferences.



The researchers raised concerns that companies utilizing these AI systems could not only predict but potentially manipulate users' decisions. Furthermore, they might sell the data collected to third parties for commercial gain.



Moving away from traditional business models, companies are increasingly turning to the intention economy, where they target users based on their political beliefs, vocabulary, demographic details, online behavior, and even private interests to boost profits.

