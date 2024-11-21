'Jocks And Bots' Introduces Aila, First Female AI Sports & Tech Personality, Through Partnership With Delphi.AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David BorishNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Jocks and Bots," the innovative show exploring the intersection of sports, technology, and culture, today announced the premiere of Aila, the world's first female AI sports tech co-host, powered by Delphi technology. Set to debut on November 21st, 2024, Aila will join hosts Brandon London , former NFL Super Bowl and Grey Cup champion turned digital host for NY Post Sports and SNY, and David Borish , Creative Technologist and AI Strategist with over 25 years of experience in technology innovation.The addition of Aila represents a significant milestone in sports broadcasting, combining cutting-edge AI technology with expert sports and technology coverage. Through Delphi's advanced platform, Aila brings comprehensive knowledge of sports, technology, and sports tech, offering unique insights and interactive engagement with viewers through both live events and social media platforms including Instagram and LinkedIn LIVE."At Delphi, we're disrupting how experts share their knowledge and connect with audiences. Aila represents the perfect fusion of sports expertise and AI innovation, enabling 'Jocks and Bots' to deliver unprecedented interactive content to viewers worldwide," said Dara Ladjevardian, CEO and Co-Founder of Delphi. "Our technology ensures that Aila can engage authentically with audiences while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and trust.""I have been in Sports Broadcasting for the past 9 years and wanted to do something new and innovative," says Brandon London. "When David pitched me the idea of doing an AI co-host, I immediately knew that would set us apart from everyone else."David Borish, whose touch-to-slow video control technology neo360, a software product licensed to the NFL, NRL, and other professional sports teams worldwide, adds, "I spent 7 years in the sports tech space and knew there was an opportunity to bring something new to the space."At launch, Aila will be available in seven languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Dutch, making the show accessible to a global audience. The multi-language capability showcases Delphi's advanced language processing technology while expanding the show's reach across international markets."Jocks and Bots" combines London's firsthand experience as a professional athlete and sports commentator with Borish's technological expertise and Aila's AI-powered insights to deliver unprecedented coverage of sports technology trends, innovations, and cultural impact. The show features exclusive interviews with athletes, coaches, tech founders, and cultural influencers, offering viewers a unique perspective on the future of sports and technology.The show has already soft-launched with initial clips, and Aila's debut on November 21st marks a new chapter in sports tech broadcasting, representing the first time an AI co-host will regularly contribute to sports tech coverage and interact with fans in real-time.Meet AILA LIVE!Experience sports & tech's first AI host in real-time - video, voice call, or text message Aila now at Delphi/AilaAbout Jocks and Bots"Jocks and Bots" is a groundbreaking show exploring the intersection of sports, technology, and culture, featuring Aila, the world's first female AI sports tech co-host. Powered by Delphi technology, Aila joins hosts Brandon London and David Borish to deliver expert analysis, innovative technology insights, and cultural commentary, providing viewers with comprehensive coverage of the evolving sports tech landscape.About DelphiDelphi is a leading provider of AI technology solutions, specializing in creating digital clones that capture how individuals think, sound, and appear. Their technology enables experts to scale their presence and influence while maintaining authenticity and trust.

