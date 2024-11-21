Trigent Positioned As A Leader In ISG Provider Lenstm 2024 Report For Generative AI Development And Deployment Services

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigent, a leading US-based services provider, has been recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider LensTM

2024 Generative AI

Development and Deployment Services Report for Mid-sized Providers. The report evaluates and recognizes AI solution providers for their vision, ability to transform ideas into proof of concepts, and design and implement custom solutions that fit specific business needs.

Trigent Recognized as Leader for Gen AI Services by ISG

Trigent Recognized as Leader for Gen AI Services by ISG (PRNewsfoto/Trigent Software)

Continue Reading

ISG's recognition of Trigent for its Generative AI services is a breakthrough that highlights its holistic approach to enabling businesses across large, medium, and small, to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence through custom solutions. It validates Trigent's strength in designing Gen AI applications for scalability, building reliable data infrastructure , optimizing for continuous performance, and automating model retraining using cutting-edge cloud and infrastructure solutions.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Trigent's Generative AI solutions, which include AI agent development , model fine-tuning, retraining, scaling, and model optimization, enable businesses, both large and small, to integrate Artificial Intelligence seamlessly into their existing systems. By leveraging pre-trained and custom-built multimodal language models, Trigent ensures that AI systems remain adaptable, high-performing, and future-ready, ultimately unlocking operational efficiencies and improving customer engagement.

Gowtham Sampath, Principal Analyst, ISG , said: "Trigent is redefining the landscape of generative AI by empowering businesses with tailored strategies and innovative solutions that transform traditional operations, making them agile and data-driven. Their holistic approach not only aligns AI initiatives with specific business goals but also fosters a culture of innovation that drives sustainable growth across various industries."

Chella Palaniappan, President, Client Services, Trigent,

said: "This recognition validates our ability to deliver cutting-edge Generative AI solutions that spark innovation, boost business outcomes and unlock opportunities for our clients. With expertise in developing AI agents, fine-tuning models, and implementing both pre-trained and custom multimodal models on a large scale, we're leading the way in the AI space."

READ THE REPORT

About Trigent



Trigent, a US-based technology services organization, enables companies to adopt technological processes, integrate Generative AI, and build customer engagement models to achieve impeccable results and end-user experience. It helps its clients achieve this through enterprise-wide digital transformation by modernizing and optimizing IT investments. Trigent's decades of experience, deep domain knowledge, and technology expertise deliver transformational solutions to ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs. To learn more about Trigent, visit:

Photo:

Video:

Logo:



SOURCE Trigent Software

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED