Lanka T10: Zahoor Khan Shines For Galle Marvels, Jaffna Titans Thump Nuwara Eliya Kings

(MENAFN- IANS) Kandy, Dec 15 (IANS) Galle Marvels registered a dominating 7-wicket win against Colombo Jaguars in Lanka T10 Super League at Pallekele International after pacer Zahoor Khan bagged a hattrick and ended up picking a four-wicket haul.

Jaguars were off to a disappointing start as they lost early wickets and could only manage to put 82/9 in 10 overs on the board. Najibullah Zadran top-scored with 26 off 15 while opener Dan Lawrence got 22 off 16.

Zahoor eventually returned with figures of 4/15 in 2 overs. Captain Maheesh Theekshana and Jeffrey Vandersay picked two wickets apiece for Marvels.

In reply, the Galle team was off to a flying start in the chase as openers Niroshan Dickwella and Alex Hales stitched an opening stand of 48 runs in 4.2 overs. Hales struck 38 off 18 before getting out while Dickwella scored 20 off 12. The side lost three wickets quickly but Shakib Al Hasan and Chamindu Wickramasinghe took the side over the line in 8th over.

Jaffna Titans register thumping win vs Nuwara Eliya Kings

Jaffna Titans thumped Nuwara Eliya Kings by 53 runs to continue their form in the tournament. The side posted a mammoth 153/4 in 10 overs, courtesy Tom Abell's 24-ball 59 and Charith Asalanka's 33 off 17. Apart from them captain David Wiese also chipped in with an unbeaten 14 off 6 while Dwaine Pretorius got 18 not out off 5 to help the side put up a strong total.

Later, Jaffna bowlers rattled Kings' batting unit and reduced them to 12/5 before they were eventually restricted to 100/8. Chamika Karunaratne was the lone warrior for the side as he struck 58 not out off 26. But his efforts weren't really enough to take the side home.

Pramod Madushan picked up three wickets for eight runs while Nuwan Thushara and Dunith Wellalage bagged a couple each.