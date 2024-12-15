Two Russian Oil Tankers With 29 On Board Damaged Due To Bad Weather
(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Dec 15 (IANS) Two Russian oil tankers with 29 crew members on board were damaged in the Kerch Strait near the Black Sea due to bad weather conditions, TASS reported Sunday.
Tass reported that the damaged "Volgoneft-212" and "Volgoneft-239" tankers each carried more than four tonnes of fuel oil, adding that oil spills have been registered, according to water transport authorities, Xinhua news agency reported.
Rescue and evacuation of the crew members are underway, the report said.
