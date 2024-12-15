عربي


Two Russian Oil Tankers With 29 On Board Damaged Due To Bad Weather

12/15/2024 10:00:13 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Dec 15 (IANS) Two Russian oil tankers with 29 crew members on board were damaged in the Kerch Strait near the Black Sea due to bad weather conditions, TASS reported Sunday.

Tass reported that the damaged "Volgoneft-212" and "Volgoneft-239" tankers each carried more than four tonnes of fuel oil, adding that oil spills have been registered, according to water transport authorities, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue and evacuation of the crew members are underway, the report said.

IANS

