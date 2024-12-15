Italian Ship Amerigo Vespucci Arrives In Qatar, To Allow Visits Onboard Free-Of-Charge

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The historic ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' has arrived at the Old Doha today, December 15, 2024, as part of its world tour which began last year. This also marks its first stop in Qatar in its 93-year history. The Italian ship will be anchored at Old Doha Port from December 17 to 22, 2024.

During its stay in Doha, the 'Amerigo Vespucci' will be flanked by the Villaggio Italia, the international exposition of Made in Italy. The two ships will be open to the public for free.

Prior booking on the website is needed to experience first-hand the charm of the ship defined as“the most beautiful in the world”, guardian of the most ancient naval and seafaring traditions for over ninety years, and emblem of the Italian Armed Forces. By registering, visitors can also access free of charge the Villaggio Italia, which will offer a rich artistic, musical, and gastronomic program.



The 'Villaggio Italia' will be open to the public every day from 10AM to 11PM-except on December 17 when it will open to the public at 5PM after the inaugural ceremony, and December 22 when it will close at 12PM after the unmooring of the ship. The entrance to Villaggio Italia is free. For more information and reservation for the activities scheduled at the ship can be found on its website .

The Amerigo Vespucci will be available from December 18 to 21 every morning from 10am to 12pm and every afternoon from 3pm to 7pm except for December 20 when they will end at 5pm. Visits are free, to access it is possible to book your entrance at the following link .

The arrival in Doha of the Vespucci World Tour and the Villaggio Italia is part of the intense bilateral relationship between Italy and Qatar that has strengthened in recent years thanks to constant institutional dialogue.