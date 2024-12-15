PM Modi Chairs 4Th National Conference Of Chief Secretaries In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 4th National of Chief Secretaries in the national capital during which he observed that "Pro-People Pro-active Good Governance (P2G2) is at the core of our work through which we can achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat".

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: "Attended the Chief Secretaries Conference, a vital for collaboration between the Centre and states to boost good governance. Discussions focused on furthering growth, ensuring effective governance, and enhancing service delivery to citizens. We also focused on how to boost infrastructure and leverage technology for better governance."

The three-day Conference was held in Delhi from December 13-15.

PM Modi observed that the greater benefit of this Conference was that Team India had come together for discussion with an open mind and work together for a Viksit Bharat.

The Conference included discussions around the overarching theme of 'Promoting Entrepreneurship, Employment and Skilling – Leveraging the Demographic Dividend'.

The PMO in a release mentioned that the Prime Minister appreciated the advent of Start-ups especially in Tier 2/3 cities. He asked states to encourage such innovations and work towards providing an environment where start-ups can flourish.

PM Modi urged states to identify locations suitable for entrepreneurs in smaller cities and take initiative to connect them with the banking system, provide logistics and facilitate them.

The Prime Minister also asked the states to simplify the compliances which often lead to harassment of citizens. He urged the participants that states should reform the governance model in such as way as to encourage citizen participation or Jan Bhagidari.

PM Modi also said that it is important to focus on reform, perform, and transform, and it is also important to inform the people about the various initiatives of the government.

Talking about Circular Economy, the Prime Minister appreciated that the GOBARdhan programme is now being seen as a big energy resource. He observed that this initiative converts waste into wealth while also making the aged cattle an asset rather than a liability, the PMO release read.

PM Modi directed the states to explore concepts of Viability Gap Funding for recycling of E-waste. This is particularly important as with increasing data and technology driven society, digital waste will further increase. Converting this e-waste into a useful resource will lessen our dependence on import of such material.

In the health sector, PM Modi urged that under the Fit India Movement, obesity should be taken as a big challenge in Bharat. He said that only a fit and healthy India can be a Viksit Bharat. He also opined that Bharat can be made 'TB-mukt' by the end of 2025. He added that the ASHA and Anganwadi workers can play a big role in delivering this goal.

The Prime Minister also observed that the old manuscripts were Bharat's treasure and technology should be used to digitise it. He said that states should take steps towards it. While appreciating that PM GatiShakti has been a key enabler for good governance, he also said that PM GatiShakti must be regularly updated and indicators for environmental impacts, disaster prone areas must also be included in it.

Talking about Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme, PM Modi said that competent officers posted in these blocks and districts can bring about massive changes at the ground level. It would also lead to immense socio-economic benefits.

Talking about development of cities, PM Modi strongly encouraged for human resources development in order to develop cities as centres of economic growth. He emphasised on developing institutions for specialization in urban governance, water and environment management. With increasing urban mobility, he also stressed on providing adequate urban accommodation which would in turn lead to better productivity in the manufacturing sector in new industrial hubs.

The Prime Minister also paid salutations to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel describing him as an inspiration for all civil servants. Citing that today is his death anniversary and this year is also his 150th birth anniversary, PM Modi said that next two years should be celebrated and we should work towards achieving his dream of India.

To make every Indian an active participant in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat, he urged them to follow the example of the freedom movement. As men, women and children from all walks of life participated in the freedom struggle despite their different circumstances, ideological differences and different means, similarly every Indian must work towards making Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Citing that India became independent 25 years after Dandi March which was a massive revolution in those times, the Prime Minister said that similarly if we decide that we shall become Viksit Bharat by 2047, we too will become Viksit for sure.

The three day Conference emphasised on special themes which included Manufacturing, Services, Rural Non-farm, Urban, Renewable Energy, and Circular Economy.

The Conference was attended by Chief Secretaries, senior officials of all states/Union Territories, domain experts and senior officers in the Centre.